Krabi

Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | The Thaiger

Locals in Plai Praya, Krabi couldn’t wait until tonight.

They’ve floated their ‘Krathongs’ at midday today inside a cave – the only place in Thailand that floats Krathongs inside a cave.

At 11am inside the Warin Cave in Plai Praya, Krabi, a local tourist attraction more than 100 locals joined in the Thai traditional ‘Loy Krathong’ festival. Many tourists enjoyed watching the unique style of Loy Krathong launch inside the cave.

Keereewong Tambol Administrative Organisation Chief Sanong Singbamrong says, ‘Midday Loy Krathong’ inside this cave is the only place in Thailand. We have done this for three years now. There are a lot of tourists, both Thai and foreigners, that join the floating along the 200 metre canal inside the cave. This place is an important tourism attraction in Krabi.”

“The reason that we hold the activity at midday is because inside the cave is it feels like midnight, as it is cold and dark, but safe. Security guards were on standby and the children were all supervised.”

Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | News by The Thaiger



Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Bangkok

New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 22, 2018

By

New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold | The Thaiger

The AoT (Airports of Thailand) has put the new second terminal plans on hold awaiting reports and opinions from stakeholders and even the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Two key organisations have been fierce critics of the new terminal, well overdue to help take the load off the already-over-capacity main terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The Architects Council of Thailand and the Council of Engineers say the new terminal plans have strayed from the airport’s master plan which was put together back in 1990.

The AoT are also being taken to the Administrative Court by one of the failed bidders in the early bidding process, SA Group, who claim they were unfairly treated. They say they were disqualified from the bidding process over a minor technicality whilst they scored the highest in all the important areas of the design tender.

The AoT will now have to wait whilst the various legal challenges and reports are processed. But there is pressure to push through two major upgrades which have been described as ‘urgent’ – the 22 billion baht  third runway and the 6.6 billion baht expansion of the western end of the first terminal. 

Down south, the Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has broken ground for a third terminal at Krabi International Airport. Krabi Airport handled 6 million travellers last year. The new terminal is expected to increase capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour, double the current capacity. 

There has also been budget allocated for a new a multi-storey car park for up to 2,000 vehicles. 

Krabi

Weather warning issued for Phuket and the South

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

23 hours ago

on

November 21, 2018

By

Weather warning issued for Phuket and the South | The Thaiger

Residents of 10 southern provinces are being warned to brace for severe weather conditions due to heavy rains throughout today from the influence of the remnant storm Toraji.

Now downgraded to an active low-pressure cell, Toraji covers the lower South and is expected to move through the Andaman Sea today, said the Meteorological Department in its 13th warning about the storm, issued at 11am this morning.

The tropical storm was previously downgraded to a depression when it made landfall on Vietnam over the weekend.

The department said the influence of the low-pressure cell would unleash heavy rains on Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun for one day. People are advised to brace for the severe weather.

The department added that the moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand is generating moderate wind-influenced waves about 2 metres.

SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Bureau

Krabi

First Kunming-Krabi direct flight landed

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

November 19, 2018

By

First Kunming-Krabi direct flight landed | The Thaiger

The first direct flight from Kunming, China, full of Chinese passengers, has arrived at Krabi International Airport.

The General Manager of the Krabi International Airport Apichai Aranyik has welcomed the new Lucky Airline (Boeing 737) with its first direct Charter Flight from Kunming to Krabi. The flight carried 162 passengers and arrived in Krabi at 7pm last night (Sunday).

Khun Apichai says, “In the past five year since the movie ‘Lost in Thailand’ Chinese tourists becoming the top tourists visiting Krabi. At the start they were coming in tour groups.”

“After the boat disaster in Phuket in July, Chinese tourists weren’t coming to Krabi either. This first direct flight is a good sign to welcome the next wave of Chinese tourists.”

The Deputy Director of the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand, Montri Manator, says, “Numbers of Chinese tourists visiting Phuket in tour groups have been continuing to decrease after the Phoenix sinking on July 5 this year. But we are seeing a steady rise in the FIT (Free and Independent Travellers) from China”

Read more about the changes in Chinese tourism to Phuket HERE.

First Kunming-Krabi direct flight landed | News by The Thaiger

