Thailand
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
A teen girl crashed and got trapped under her motorbike early yesterday morning as a result of using her mobile phone while driving. The accident occurred around 3:30 am on Jomtien Second Road. The 14 year old girl was driving home from what she described as a private engagement when she looked down to check her mobile phone. Distracted, she crashed into a parked car on the side of the road. When she crashed, the bike fell onto her leg, trapping her under it, pinned by the gear lever. Rescue workers and police were called when someone out for a late-night stroll came across the accident.
As the girl is a minor, her details were not released, but as she is below the Thai legal driving age, charges may be pressed against her parents. It was confirmed that the teen motorbike driver sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Rescue workers could not separate the bike from her injured leg without using special rescue equipment.
The girl remained calm and coherent throughout the whole ordeal, and true to teenage form, reportedly played on her mobile phone throughout the rescue effort. When her leg was freed from the motorbike crash, the teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Hot News
Man missing several days found dead in temple well
The search is over for a man missing for several days when his body was discovered yesterday at the bottom of a well this morning. Surachet Kaenchan, a 37 year old man, had been missing for 4 or 5 days. He was from the Moo 13 village of the Muang district of Nakhom Phanom, a district on the Laos border in northeastern Thailand. The man was said to have a mental disorder. A Muang police duty officer said that Surachet’s body was found at the bottom of the well and reported at about 9 am. The well is at the Wat Tha Nong Chan temple in the same Moo 13 village in tambon Tha Kho. Rescue units and police officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
The well is about 12 metres deep and 2 metres wide and a sickly smell was reported coming from it. On closer inspection, a body was seen floating at the bottom of the well 10 metres down in about 2 metres of water. A rescue team member descended into the well to retrieve the body, hauling it up with a rope.
The abbot of the temple has spoken to relatives of the deceased man, who informed the abbot about Surachet’s mental disorder. After being missing for several days, the search came to a tragic conclusion with the discovery of his body in the well, but police have opened an investigation now into the circumstances of his death. There was no physical harm on the retrieved body and no traces of any sort of attack.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,767 new infections for Sunday. Provincial totals.
1,767 new Covid infections were reported this morning, the highest ever daily report of new cases in Thailand. The spokesperson for the CCSA also reported that there were also 128 people in serious condition, with 28 people on ventilators.
608,521 people have now received at least their first dose of Covid vaccine.
Bangkok continues to lead the way in the new infections although the clusters are popping up right around the country now. Bangkok reported 347 new infections, Chon Buri with 229, Chiang Mai with 164, Nonthaburi, just north and west of Bangkok, 100, Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 and Samut Prakan 64. Locally, Phuket officials announced an additional 26 cases today, taking the tally in this latest cluster to 156 infections*.
Only 2 cases today were imported, everyone else who tested positive were living in Thailand.
Some provinces are adding their own restrictions, including demanding negative Covid tests if you’ve arrived from a red zone – Krabi and Trat have announced this already. The only exceptions are if you’ve had full doses of Covid vaccine or have just come from quarantine. Chiang Rai has announced a ‘request’ that citizens stay at home for the next 14 days.
In Phuket, the closure of entertainment venues has been further extended to the start of May.
Expect more provinces to make similar announcements in the next few days.
If you are travelling, or planning to travel, it would be recommended to pre-load the Mor Chana app on your phones and fill out the information. This will help avoid some delays as you arrive in new provinces.
*Readers should also realise that the local provincial health officials report daily as well. Those totals don’t usually find their way into the national daily tally until the next day.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients worrisome
A shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients is spreading throughout Thailand, as the Coronavirus surges through the country, and people are getting desperate to secure a bed for their loved ones. Even celebrities are posting on social media in an attempt to get a space in the rapidly filling hospitals. Government officials say there are enough beds for everyone with Covid-19 but not all beds are in luxury facilities. The National Health Security Office says a 700-person waiting list exists for Covid-19 infected patients to get a hospital bed. The NHSO performs daily check-ups and advice anyone needing help to call 1330 or the Department of Medical Services at 1668.
The president of the Private Hospital Association asserts that the shortage is not as dire as it seems, and a lot of the problem stems from how private hospitals are handling bed allocation. He claims that private hospitals didn’t make proper arrangements and are not referring Covid-19 infected patients out of their medical network in order to charge for treatment even though the government is paying for Covid-19 expenses.
Part of the problem is that hospitals are required to admit all patients as soon as they test positively for Coronavirus to avoid spreading. As a result, some private hospitals have stopped testing for Covid-19 when they don’t have beds to accommodate them.
25,000 extra beds have been requested by the government to beef up hospital capacity along with the quick building of makeshift field hospitals. The Health Minister encourages hospitals to partner with hotels in the recently launched “hospitel” program to handle patients and free up ICU beds for more severe Covid-19 infections.
The Ministry of Public Health is considering self-treatment at home for patients who live alone when hospitals hit capacity. The Health Minister requested Friday a self-care guidebook be created by the Department of Medical Services designed for stay-at-home Covid-19 patients who may need to treat themselves. Asymptomatic patients will be the most likely to be assigned to self-care at home if they live alone and will not spread the virus.
The National Institute for Emergency Medicine and Erawan Medical Centre Bangkok of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are working to create more beds and asking people to stay calm. They say Covid-19 beds are still available in Bangkok though numbers are limited. As of now, 9,183 beds exist in total with 4,244 still available, including new beds added to Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital and field hospitals at Bangkok Arena and Chalerm Phrakiat Bang Bon Stadium.
In the meantime, even celebrities have found themselves scrambling to find hospital beds for Covid-19 infected friends and family. Star Chiang Mai United footballer Boworn Tapla contracted Covid-19 on April 12 and then later discovered his wife and 2 daughters also were infected. After being placed in a long queue by the hospital that diagnosed them, Boworn posted a plea for help on Instagram. After 4 days, they finally found beds for his family at Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok, and yesterday Chiang Mai United management and the chairman of Chiang Mai provincial administrative organisation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
