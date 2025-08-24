Man arrested in Bangkok for transporting stolen motorcycles

Police foil suspected vehicle theft scheme with roadside interception

Bright Choomanee
August 24, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Khok Kram arrested a man driving a suspicious covered pickup truck, suspected of transporting stolen motorcycles.

The arrest took place yesterday, August 23 when the Police Major General Siam Boonsom, along with Police Major General Jetsada Suaysom, directed the operation. Police Lieutenant Colonel Trin Onnim and Police Lieutenant Colonel Praphat Hinsui, together with officers from Khok Kram Police Station, were involved in the arrest of 29 year old Nattapong.

The suspect was found with a covered pickup truck bearing the registration 3ตห 6947 Bangkok, a black-red Honda Wave 125i motorcycle, and a white-blue Honda Wave 110i motorcycle. The arrest followed a routine crime prevention checkpoint set up by Khok Kram police on Soi Nawamin 74, where the suspicious vehicle was stopped for inspection.

Nattapong, who was driving, was unable to provide ownership documents for the motorcycles found inside the truck and could not identify their owner, leading to his detention for further questioning.

Upon inspection of the black-red Honda Wave 125i, a receipt with a name and telephone number was discovered under the seat. Police contacted the number and confirmed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen at Khu Khot Police Station in Pathum Thani province.

However, the owner of the white-blue Honda Wave 110i could not be reached. The suspect admitted to working as a delivery driver and claimed he collected the two motorcycles from Si Mum Mueang Market in Pathum Thani, intending to deliver them to Ratchaburi. He was arrested before he could return to his girlfriend’s house in Soi Nawamin 74, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation revealed that both motorcycles were among five reported stolen in the Khu Khot area on August 20. The police continue to investigate the case to ascertain the full details of the thefts and any potential connections to a larger criminal operation.

Bright Choomanee
August 24, 2025
