Man missing several days found dead in temple well | Thaiger

Man missing several days found dead in temple well
The search is over for a man missing for several days when his body was discovered yesterday at the bottom of a well this morning. Surachet Kaenchan, a 37 year old man, had been missing for 4 or 5 days. He was from the Moo 13 village of the Muang district of Nakhom Phanom, a district on the Laos border in northeastern Thailand. The man was said to have a mental disorder. A Muang police duty officer said that Surachet’s body was found at the bottom of the well and reported at about 9 am. The well is at the Wat Tha Nong Chan temple in the same Moo 13 village in tambon Tha Kho. Rescue units and police officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
The well is about 12 metres deep and 2 metres wide and a sickly smell was reported coming from it. On closer inspection, a body was seen floating at the bottom of the well 10 metres down in about 2 metres of water. A rescue team member descended into the well to retrieve the body, hauling it up with a rope.
The abbot of the temple has spoken to relatives of the deceased man, who informed the abbot about Surachet’s mental disorder. After being missing for several days, the search came to a tragic conclusion with the discovery of his body in the well, but police have opened an investigation now into the circumstances of his death. There was no physical harm on the retrieved body and no traces of any sort of attack.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Most travel-friendly passport list 2021 revealed
The Henley Passport Index, which rates what passports are the most travel-friendly, has just released the list for 2021, with Japan once again topping the list. The Index commented that this international travel freedom comparison is mostly theoretical since Covid-19 has severely limited most travel worldwide. With a Japanese passport, travellers can enter 193 countries without a visa or with a visa-on-arrival. On the other end of the list, Afghanistan can only get into 26 countries. The gap of 167 countries is the widest gap since the Henley Passport Index began tracking this data 15 years ago in 2006.
Singapore kept its second-place standing with just one less destination than Japan, followed by Germany and South Korea tied for 3rd place with 191 destinations. The rest of the top 10 are mainly European countries, with the exception of New Zealand and the US as part of the 5-way tie for 7th place with 187 destinations, and Australia and Canada tied for 9th place with 185 destinations.
The United States and the United Kingdom took a tumble, once tied for the most travel-friendly passport in 2014, now losing ground slipping to 7th. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates strengthened diplomatic ties worldwide and jumped 50 spots this year from 65th all the way to 15th. Over the decade, the climb is even more dramatic, with the Emirates exploding from 67 destinations 10 years ago up 107 destinations to 174 this year. China did well also, climbing 22 places since 2011, up to number 68 on the list.
Thailand’s passport is tied with Saudi Arabia at 66th with 79 destinations available without an advance visa.
The full 2021 top 10 list:
1. Japan (193 destinations)
2. Singapore (192)
3. Germany, South Korea (191)
4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (190)
5. Austria, Denmark (189)
6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (188)
7. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (187)
8. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway (186)
9. Australia, Canada (185)
10. Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (183)
Henley and Partners predict that the spread in passport access will mirror Covid-19 affected travel. Rich and mobile regions like the US, UK, EU and UAE are getting access to vaccination, hastening their ability to travel, while poorer and developing economies are experiencing a much slower vaccine roll-out. Experts from Syracuse University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the Migration Policy Centre predict this trend will continue with potentially devastating long-term effects.
Countries that can afford and facilitate vaccination for their citizens quickly will be able to welcome travellers in for tourism and business and be able to travel more themselves. Conversely, countries that can’t afford the storage and distribution of vaccines will be less able to travel or welcome tourism income, widening a global wealth gap. Remote working and the digital nomad lifestyle has been booming in recent years and with Covid-19 forcing businesses to adapt to telecommuting, the post-pandemic world will see more remote working, and countries falling behind with vaccinations will suffer the long-term loss in tourism dollars too.
SOURCE: CNN
1.1 million baht of gold necklaces stolen in Hat Yai
An armed and masked man stole gold necklaces valued at 1.1 million baht from a Big C shopping mall in Hat Yai Saturday afternoon. Police are searching now for the suspect and his accomplice who drove a getaway car. The robbery took place at the Yaowarat Bangkok gold shop around 3:30 pm on the upper level of the Khlong Hae branch of the international supermarket chain Big C.
Early police reports indicate that the 2 men involved in the robbery arrive in a bronze-coloured Toyota Vios with the license plates removed. They parked at the mall entrance and one man entered Big C and went to the gold shop. At the time three women and a man were on shift at the gold shop.
The thief pretended to be a customer and requested to look at expensive gold necklaces. The staff opened the case to show him several necklaces when the man lunged across the counter and grabbed a handful of necklaces while pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot the staff members. The necklaces he grabbed were about 682 grammes of gold, worth about 1.1 million baht.
After snatching the gold, the man fled from Big C and jumped into the waiting getaway car. Security guards had attempted to stop the man as he raced out of the mall but the thief aimed his gun at them and threatened them. Songkla Police are reviewing security camera footage now to try to identify the thieves. The video showed the man dressed in camouflage trousers and a camouflage hat, a black jacket, dark glasses and a face mask. No further details have been released yet.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Owner of deadly pit bull threatens online commenters
Things went from bad to worse to even worse in the story The Thaiger has been following of the man attacked by his pit bull outside Pattaya last week. After being rescued from the attack, the man died the next day from neck bites and loss of blood. Now his widow is lashing out at the wave of online attacks levied against the family and their treatment of the pit bull, threatening legal action using Thailand’s strict computer crime and defamation laws.
After the story broke about the vicious pit bull attack, many people commented online, both with sympathy for the family’s loss and with harsh criticism questioning if the dog’s attack was a result of abuse or mistreatment. The story told to authorities and press was that the man and his dog Giant were sleeping at dawn when the pit bull woke and attacked suddenly, according to the man’s son who witnessed the attack. It took 30 minutes to subdue the dog who later was still aggressive and had to be drugged and removed by the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club.
The man’s funeral is ongoing now at Banglamung Temple for 5 days, after which he will be cremated in a ceremony on April 22. The family is in mourning, and his wife has made angry statements about online reaction with people making comments without knowledge and levying strong accusations about a man and dog she says was loved by the community.
“These people making false claims online – they were not at the incident, they have no inside knowledge. They did not know what happened. My husband loved the dog very much. He loved it more than me. Many people around my husband also loved him and Giant.”
Thailand has very strong laws against libel, slander and defamation and posting online falls under the computer crimes act, carrying a punishment of up to 7 years in prison. If the widow does take legal action against people commenting online suggesting the pit bull was the victim of animal abuse or mistreatment without evidence of firsthand knowledge, the commenters could face a lengthy prison sentence.
Last year a hotel infamously prosecuted a reviewer on TripAdvisor on these same laws.
The Chon Buri Pit Bull Club took custody of the pit bull after the attack and has found a new home for Giant already in Nakhon Sawan in central Thailand. The pit bull will move to another province to an expert who works to train troubled animals, specifically pit bulls. The dog was examined by Chon Buri Pit Bull Club and was found to have no evidence of any physical abuse at all.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
