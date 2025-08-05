Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

Beggars clutching babies have returned to Pattaya’s bustling streets, as Cambodian women flood tourist zones in desperate bids for survival.

On Sunday night, August 3, reporters uncovered scores of Cambodian beggars scattered throughout the city, particularly outside convenience stores and nightlife hotspots. Despite repeated crackdowns, the same faces reappear just weeks after being deported. This time, they’re back — and they’ve brought their children.

A 24 year old mother was found nursing her two month old daughter outside a 7-Eleven store. She said her village lies near a conflict zone close to the Thai-Cambodian border, and described life back home as unbearable.

Abandoned by her husband and earning only 200 baht that day, she said, “It’s still better than being in Cambodia.”

Another woman, initially fleeing with her young son when approached, later admitted she had been arrested and deported before. Within a month, she was back in Thailand, citing her diabetes, lack of work, and no other option for survival.

Locals, including a woman from Surin province, roughly 70 kilometres from the Cambodian border, said the beggars were a constant presence.

“They’re scared of the police, but going home means starvation. They’re just trying to send money back to their families.”

Observers noted the beggars’ tactics — most were women with children, posted near high-footfall tourist areas. Some acted as lookouts, ready to signal others to scatter at the first sign of police or media. While generally non-aggressive, the women were often reluctant to speak and quickly retreated into alleyways when approached, reported The Pattaya News.

Motorbike taxi drivers and shopkeepers confirmed a familiar cycle: the women get arrested, disappear for a month or two, then reappear in the same spots.

“It’s become normal,” one driver said. “People don’t notice anymore.”

Despite the illegality of begging, the practice thrives. Locals estimated the beggars can earn between 400 and 500 baht a day, sometimes raking in up to 2,000 baht during peak hours. Most operate from early evening until late at night, relying heavily on tourists’ sympathy stirred by the sight of children in tow.

Pattaya’s Cambodian beggar problem isn’t new — but its persistence reflects deeper issues tied to economic hardship, illegal migration, and ongoing instability across the Thai-Cambodian border.