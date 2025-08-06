Cambodian soldier arrested in Thailand for espionage

Elite bodyguard accused of spying on Thai military activity

Bright Choomanee
8 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Picture courtesy of สภ.ลำดวน ภ.จว.บุรีรัมย์ Facebook

Thai police in Buriram province have apprehended a Cambodian soldier believed to be part of the BHQ, a unit tasked with protecting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The arrest took place yesterday, August 6, at a residence in Krasang district, following suspicions that the soldier was involved in relaying Thai military movements to Cambodia.

A post on the Lamduan Police Station’s social media page stated, “Not so fast, BHQ bodyguard. The F4 unit of Police Colonel Atsadaphan Pongkan, chief of Lamduan Police Station, intercepted an attempt to infiltrate and report Thai military activities to the Cambodians.

 

It’s not so easy here at Lamduan Station,” accompanied by a photograph of a man in military attire, wearing a vest and hat bearing the BHQ insignia, identifying him as a Cambodian soldier from Hun Sen’s protection unit.

When contacted, police officials confirmed the arrest of the Cambodian soldier from Hun Sen’s bodyguard unit, who was found at a residence in Krasang district. The soldier claimed the house belonged to his Thai wife, but officials remain sceptical of this assertion.

Picture courtesy of สภ.ลำดวน ภ.จว.บุรีรัมย์ Facebook

They suspect the soldier’s presence may have been an attempt to gather intelligence or report on the movements of Thai military and security forces to Cambodia, potentially impacting Thai national security.

The suspect is currently being questioned, although further details have not been disclosed as investigations are ongoing. Police are awaiting further examination by senior officials and security agencies, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in a high-stakes operation targeting espionage, Thai security forces apprehended a Cambodian national on August 1 in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province, on charges of spying and relaying sensitive military intelligence to Cambodia.

The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation, was allegedly paid 20,000 Cambodian riel per day, about 162 baht, for the information he provided.

