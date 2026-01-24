Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police

Daniel Holmes

Published: January 24, 2026, 2:48 PM
Photo via Khaosod

Thai police arrested four suspects in connection with a cocaine distribution network operating in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, following a three-month investigation led by the Royal Thai Police and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

The arrests were announced on 24 January 2026, after officers concluded a coordinated operation involving the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and multiple specialist investigative units. The operation followed earlier arrests of Nigerian nationals linked to cocaine trafficking in central Bangkok.

Police identified a 38-year-old Thai woman as a central figure in the network. She was arrested on 23 January at approximately 8.30pm at an ice rink on Soi Pridi Phanomyong 37 in Watthana district. She faces charges related to the sale and distribution of Category 2 narcotics for commercial purposes.

Photo via Khaosod

Three additional suspects were arrested between 22 January and 23 January at locations in Watthana, Chatuchak, and Sathorn districts. Two of those detained were charged with possession of cocaine, whilst another was charged with assisting in distribution activities.

Officers seized a total of 250.57 grammes of cocaine, along with vacuum sealing equipment and packaging materials. Financial assets were also confiscated, including cash, gold bars, gold jewellery, branded goods, and three vehicles. Police reported that bank accounts were frozen as part of the investigation. The total value of seized assets was estimated at approximately 6.28 million baht.

Photo via Khaosod

Investigators stated that the case originated from a wider enquiry launched after arrests made in the Nana area several years earlier. Subsequent intelligence gathering led officers to identify Thai nationals allegedly acting as distributors within residential condominiums and private communities.

During searches of residences in Bangkok and Samut Prakan province, police recovered transaction records detailing cocaine sales over an extended period. According to investigators, the records indicated repeated transactions with affluent clients.

Police confirmed that the main suspect admitted involvement in cocaine distribution during questioning. She was transferred to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal proceedings. Authorities stated that all suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Khaosod reported details of the operation, citing statements from senior police officials involved in the case.

