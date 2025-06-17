Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

In a significant display of naval cooperation, Thailand and Malaysia have strengthened their maritime security relations through the 71st SEAEX THAMAL Combined Training Squadron/2025, which takes place from June 15-18.

Yesterday, June 16, Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, assigned Rear Admiral Phachong Rodnikorn, Deputy Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, to officially welcome the participating Malaysian naval forces at the Satun-Perlis checkpoint.

The joint exercise saw the arrival of two Royal Malaysian Navy ships—KD MAHAMIRU and KD LAKSAMANA MUHAMMAD AMIN—along with one ship from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), KM TANGGOL, and one Malaysian Marine Police ship, PA 50. These vessels are anchored at the pier of the Third Naval Area in Mueang Phuket district, Phuket province, for the duration of the training.

The primary objective of the 71st SEAEX THAMAL exercise was to foster stronger cooperation between maritime security agencies of Thailand and Malaysia, particularly along the Andaman coast. The exercise aimed to improve the coordination and operational efficiency of both nations’ naval forces, creating a framework for closer collaboration at the local level. With shared interests in safeguarding their national maritime territories, both countries hope to enhance sovereignty maintenance and protect their national interests at sea.

“Strengthening the bonds between Thailand and Malaysia is essential for ensuring the security and stability of our shared maritime borders,” said Rear Admiral Phachong during the welcome ceremony.

The exercise highlights the importance of working together to address maritime security challenges and promote peaceful cooperation in the region.

On Sunday, June 15, Vice Admiral Suwat had also assigned Rear Admiral Phachong, alongside personnel from the Third Naval Area, to oversee the departure of an Indian Navy ship after completing the Royal Thai Navy-Indian Navy Joint Patrol Squadron (INDO-THAI CORPAT 2025) mission. This joint patrol, which took place from June 12-15, marked the 39th iteration of the mission and further underscores the strong military ties between Thailand and India, reported The Phuket News.

The 71st SEAEX THAMAL exercise is just one of many steps towards reinforcing bilateral relations between Thailand and Malaysia, demonstrating a mutual commitment to peace, security, and cooperation on the high seas.

With successful missions like this, both countries are paving the way for a more secure and coordinated maritime future.