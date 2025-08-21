Cambodian landmine, not artillery, causes explosion near temple

The Second Army Region has clarified that reports of Cambodian forces firing artillery at a base near Ta Kwai Temple are unfounded. It is suspected that a Cambodian soldier triggered a landmine that the Cambodian side had secretly placed behind the temple. Residents are urged not to panic over these rumours.

Yesterday, August 20, journalists reported that the Second Army Region’s official page posted a statement addressing online rumours. These rumours claimed Cambodian forces had fired artillery at a base near Ta Kwai Temple.

However, after collaborating with local units to verify the facts, the Second Army Region confirmed that the reports are false. The explosion sounds heard by the public are believed to have been caused by a Cambodian soldier stepping on a landmine secretly planted by the Cambodian side behind the temple.

The Second Army Region has instructed local units to increase vigilance and closely monitor the situation. They urged the public not to be alarmed by these online rumours and advised them to follow official updates from the Second Army Region to prevent confusion and misunderstandings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, while clearing landmines in a forested border area, Thai soldiers discovered a mobile phone believed to belong to a Cambodian soldier, which they say provides strong evidence of Cambodia’s landmine use.

The Royal Thai Navy’s Humanitarian Mine Action Unit was conducting clearance operations in Phu Makhuea, Surin province, on August 19 when they found the device.

According to officials, the phone contained multiple photos and videos showing Cambodian soldiers handling PMN-2 landmines. This type of mine has previously caused devastating injuries to Thai soldiers patrolling the border, with some losing legs in explosions.

The footage also included step-by-step tutorials on deploying mines in specific locations, with time-stamps suggesting the material was recorded recently.

Thailand has announced plans to use the evidence to demonstrate Cambodia’s violation of the Ottawa Treaty, despite Cambodian military spokespeople repeatedly denying the use of landmines by their forces.