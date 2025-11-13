‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

Officials say ex-cop's remarks have damaged the force’s reputation

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 13, 2025, 10:50 AM
86 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of BangkokPost

A former deputy police chief is being sued by senior officials after accusing Thailand’s national police force of being a criminal organisation in an interview.

Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, the former deputy national police chief, is facing a defamation lawsuit after reportedly branding the Royal Thai Police (RTP) as “the largest criminal organisation” during a recent media interview.

Assistant National Police Chief Trairong Phiewphan announced the legal move during a press briefing yesterday, November 12, saying that Surachate’s remarks were not only damaging but also unfair and misleading. He revealed that the lawsuit will also address accusations Big Joke made, suggesting Trairong himself was involved in criminal activity.

Trairong Phiewphan

The controversy follows mounting tensions within the police force after a series of high-profile allegations. Last week, four major police organisations called for an urgent probe into claims made by Surachate and activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, head of the Help Crime Victims Club. The pair alleged that some officers were linked to illegal online gambling and scam networks.

Yesterday, the Retired Police Officers’ Club, led by Royal Thai Police Association President Winai Thongsong, formally submitted a letter to National Police Chief Kittharath Punpetch. The letter, endorsed by the RTP Association, the Police Cadet Academy Association, the Inquiry Official Association, and the Retired Police Officers’ Club, voiced concerns over public statements that they said distorted facts and damaged the force’s reputation, reported Bangkok Post.

The four groups also stressed that Big Joke, as a former high-ranking officer, should present any evidence he has through proper legal channels rather than in the media. They called for an independent, transparent investigation into the allegations, while urging Kittharath to take decisive action against any officers found guilty of misconduct, regardless of rank or political ties.

“The damage caused by these comments has eroded public trust,” one group said, insisting there should be “no protection for wrongdoers.”

Surachate was recently dismissed from the police service over his alleged connection to a large-scale online gambling operation, a claim he has consistently denied.

