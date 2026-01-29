Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

Police arrested an Iranian man after he tricked a Chinese national into showing his money before pickpocketing him at an MRT station in Bangkok.

The Chinese victim filed a complaint with Huai Khwang Police Station after the incident occurred while he was waiting for a train at MRT Rama 9 Station.

According to the victim, the suspect appeared to be a man from a Middle Eastern country and did not act alone. He told police that the man approached him and started a friendly conversation, claiming that he planned to travel to China.

During the conversation, the suspect asked the Chinese man to show him some Chinese yuan banknotes. The victim agreed and took out his money. While they were talking, the victim felt someone moving behind him but did not turn around, as he was focused on the discussion.

The suspect later returned the yuan banknotes and walked away. Moments later, the victim realised that his wallet was missing. The stolen wallet reportedly contained around 30,000 baht in cash, including both Thai baht and Chinese currency.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the MRT station, where security cameras are installed throughout the area. Officers identified two foreign suspects, both later confirmed to be Iranian nationals.

Investigators found that one suspect distracted the victim by engaging him in conversation and asking to see his banknotes, while the second suspect approached from behind and stole the wallet.

Police tracked down one of the Iranian suspects at his accommodation and arrested him on Monday, January 26. Officers also found that the suspect had overstayed his visa.

During interrogation, the Iranian man confessed that he had committed similar thefts on multiple occasions before his arrest.

Police have not yet disclosed further details regarding the investigation or the arrest of the second Iranian suspect involved in the case.

Similar pickpocket incidents using the same method were previously reported in Pattaya in November last year. In those cases, a Chinese tourist and a Russian couple were approached by suspects who asked to see their local currency before stealing their wallets and cash.