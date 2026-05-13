Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 13, 2026, 10:17 AM
91 1 minute read
Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Freepik

Eight updated alcohol control notices took effect in Thailand yesterday, May 12, banning the consumption or sale of alcohol in designated public transport, state, and government-related areas.

The Royal Gazette published the eight notices under alcohol control regulations. The measures update rules first introduced in 2008 to make them more suitable for current conditions.

The updated rules ban alcohol sales on roads, on vehicles, or inside vehicles located on roads. They also apply to railway stations and trains, except for special activities held inside the air-conditioned hall at Bangkok Railway Station.

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp
Photo from iStock

Drinking and sales are not allowed at public passenger piers, on regular passenger boats, or at passenger bus terminals nationwide.

Factory premises are also covered, although liquor producers may continue normal sales and taste alcohol during production.

The rules further apply to areas supervised or used by government agencies, state enterprises, and other state bodies. Private accommodation areas, clubs, and traditional banquets are exempt.

Public parks operated by state enterprises or other state agencies are included. The ban also applies inside state enterprises and other state agency premises, reported Khaosod.

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Try to enjoy alcohol in the appropriate places and times | Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash
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In similar news, Thailand’s Royal Gazette published guidelines on how alcohol vendors should assess whether customers are intoxicated before serving further drinks, following a new regulation that bans sales to already drunk people.

Vendors may face legal penalties or compensation claims if they serve intoxicated people who later cause harm, damage, injury, or death.

Customers may be considered drunk if they show impaired balance, difficulty standing, unsafe behaviour, or signs that could disturb public order.

Other indicators include alcohol odour combined with red eyes, twitching, unsteady movement, unclear or repetitive speech, confusion, drowsiness, irritability, aggression, harassment, suggestive behaviour, threats, or provocative remarks.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 13, 2026, 10:17 AM
91 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.