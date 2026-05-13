Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas

Eight updated alcohol control notices took effect in Thailand yesterday, May 12, banning the consumption or sale of alcohol in designated public transport, state, and government-related areas.

The Royal Gazette published the eight notices under alcohol control regulations. The measures update rules first introduced in 2008 to make them more suitable for current conditions.

The updated rules ban alcohol sales on roads, on vehicles, or inside vehicles located on roads. They also apply to railway stations and trains, except for special activities held inside the air-conditioned hall at Bangkok Railway Station.

Drinking and sales are not allowed at public passenger piers, on regular passenger boats, or at passenger bus terminals nationwide.

Factory premises are also covered, although liquor producers may continue normal sales and taste alcohol during production.

The rules further apply to areas supervised or used by government agencies, state enterprises, and other state bodies. Private accommodation areas, clubs, and traditional banquets are exempt.