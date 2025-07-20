Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue

A 53 year old bail agent, Montree, was found deceased under a tree in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on his birthday, July 19.

Police Lieutenant Sanya Jaichan of Nong Prue Police Station reported the incident at 9.45pm on July 19. The scene was a dark, secluded alley where Montree was found hanging, wearing an orange T-shirt, jeans, and a black crossbody bag. There were no signs of assault or struggle.

Montree was well-known among local police, and his death left many officers in shock. His 52 year old wife arrived to identify the body and shared that earlier that day, while she was cooking, Montree visited her, ominously stating, “Today will be the day I die,” pointing to his crossbody bag.

She chose not to engage in an argument at the time. Montree later celebrated his birthday with police friends nearby before his body was discovered.

A police officer, who lived 500 metres from the scene, tearfully described Montree as a brother figure due to their close work relationship. On the night of the tragedy, the officer surprised Montree with a cake at 8.31pm but noticed his unusual quietness.

After singing a birthday song, Montree kissed the officer’s cheek, borrowed a lighter, and left on his motorcycle. An hour later, the officer was informed of Montree’s death.

Montree’s 23 year old son acknowledged his father’s stress but avoided specifics to prevent further issues. He mentioned that after Montree’s mother passed away, family dynamics changed, with Montree expressing feelings of neglect, particularly concerning his mother’s inheritance, which had caused him stress for two years.

The police have sent Montree’s body to Pattaya Patthana Hospital for a detailed autopsy, suspecting suicide. Further questioning of relatives is planned to confirm the cause of death. If no foul play is suspected, the body will be released to the family for traditional funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.