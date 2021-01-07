Thailand
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
People who travel from any of the 28 “red zone” provinces and conceal their travel timeline can face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of 40,000 baht, according to yesterday’s announcement in the Royal Gazette. The tightened measures are aimed to slow people’s travel from the affected area to other parts of the country and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Key measures for all 28 “red zone” provinces announced in the Royal Gazette:
- People must download the Mor Chana mobile app when travelling.
- People who intentionally conceal their travelling timeline or give false information about travelling will face a legal penalty.
- Full gambling suppression and legal action for government officials who are proved for relating to gambling.
The Royal Gazette also announced more stringent measures for travellers going to and from the 5 coastal provinces at the highest risk. Only essential travel is allowed to and from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanataburi and Trat. To enter or leave the provinces, travellers must have a permission document issued by local authorities.
More checkpoints are also being set up throughout the 5 provinces. People passing through the checkpoints are required to have their temperature checked and download the Mor Chana tracing app.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | CCSA | Nation TV
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Pro-democracy activists have called a protest at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, in a show of solidarity with 13 protesters arrested for delivering a petition to the German Embassy. Last October, members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group led a march of thousands of people to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road. The protesters’ plan was to submit a petition urging the German government to investigate allegations that His Majesty the King was ruling Thailand from Germany.
13 activists were subsequently taken into custody and have been hit with charges of lèse majesté or violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy, is considered to be one of the harshest in the world. Those found guilty face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Yesterday, protest group The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration posted on its Facebook page, urging those who wanted to support the charged activists to join this morning’s rally.
“Tomorrow, 13 alleged offenders in the German Embassy case are scheduled to meet with the prosecuting attorney at Thung Mahamek police station. We have organised a meeting in front of the station from 10am. If you have no trouble going there, please join us to provide support to the 13 protesters.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Whoops. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector and Minister of Misunderstanding was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed and mocked his claims.
“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 were linked to such venues. 1 man, thought to have contracted the virus at a gambling establishment in the eastern province of Rayong, has died. The provincial police chief has since been transferred, as have 6 Bangkok police officers, following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out a significant number of arrests related to similar venues. Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai says 94 people were arrested at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area, while another man, named as Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, was taken into custody in Don Muang and charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.
In the first group of arrests, 13 people charged with being gambling hosts have been given 7 month prison sentences and fines of 15,000 baht, while 81 people were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment and also fined 15,000 baht. Meanwhile, Amnuay has been charged with organising gambling and hiring illegal migrant workers. Police are now trying to determine if he has been in contact with a group of 18 migrants, in which 7 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand. Both have confessed to working at the illegal establishment.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya, says officers have been busy raiding illegal gambling dens and arresting people for several months, but would not be drawn on how many venues are believed to still be operational in the capital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Transport
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Bangkok residents will see construction of a number of rail projects finally completed this year, with hopes this will do something to alleviate traffic problems in the capital, as well as improving air quality. The Bangkok Post reports on 4 electric rail routes it’s hoped will be up and running later this year.
The Pink Line
This 34.5 kilometre track between Nonthaburi and Min Buri is expected to begin with a trial run in July. The route will cover a total of 30 stations between the central Thai city of Nonthaburi and the Min Buri district in the east of the capital. The opening of the Pink Line is eagerly anticipated by Bangkok residents fed up with doing battle with traffic on the Ram Inthra thoroughfare. The monorail line will operate driverless carriages, travelling at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour. Each train will have capacity for 1,000 passengers and the line is expected to be fully functional by October 2022.
The Yellow Line
Also in July, the 30.4 kilometre Yellow Line is expected to begin test runs. The monorail route will connect 23 stations between the Bangkok district of Lat Phrao and the central province of Samut Prakan. Trials are expected to run between Wat Sri Iam and Samrong stations. There has been some debate about the 2.6 kilometre stretch between the Ratchada-Lat Phrao and Ratchayothin intersections, with some saying it will take passengers away from the MRT Blue Line by allowing them to transfer to the Green Line without having to use the Blue Line. A spokesperson for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority says it’s a matter of wait and see.
“We’ll have no real figure until the Yellow Line extension opens. We’ll talk about compensation later when it’s time. And we can assure that a decision will be made with the public interest at heart.”
The “Light Red” and “Dark Red” Lines
Finally, these 2 lines are expected to be up and running by November. The Light Red Line is a 15 kilometre stretch, linking the Bangkok districts of Bang Sue and Taling Chan, while the Dark Red Line is a 26.3 kilometre route connecting Bang Sue and Rangsit, in the province of Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Both lines will begin trial runs in July, when the public will be invited to travel for free. The lines, collectively known as the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line, were approved in 2007, but construction did not begin until 2013. The commuter train system has been hampered by ongoing delays and questions about the cost. It was originally projected to cost 75.5 billion baht, but that has risen to 93.5 billion baht.
The 4 new lines will come as a welcome addition to the 3 lines completed last year, including the new Gold Line connecting Krung Thon Buri station with Khlong San district office, and extensions to both the MRT Blue Line and BTS Skytrain Green Line.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death
Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces
No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry
Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Violent pro-Trump mob invades US Capitol building during debate
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Covid-19 control measures by province
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- Bangkok24 hours ago
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
- South2 days ago
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread