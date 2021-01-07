Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Airways has made changes to its flight schedule over the next 2 months and has delayed the introduction (or the re-introduction) of new flight routes. All passenger lounges are also closed until the end of the month. Changes set from now until the end of February include flight reductions and route suspensions…

Flight reductions

• Bangkok to Samui (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28

• Bangkok to Lampang (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28

• Bangkok to Chiang Mai (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28

• Bangkok to Krabi (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28

• Bangkok to Phuket (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28

• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip) from February 1 to 28

• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip) from February 1 to 28

Temporarily suspended routesfrom January 8 to 31

• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip)

• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip)

• Phuket to U-Tapao (round-trip)

Rescheduled launch dates for three new routes

• Bangkok to Hat Yai (round-trip) will be launched on April 1

• Bangkok to Khon Kaen (round-trip) will be launched on May 1

• Bangkok t0 Mae Sot (Tak) (round-trip) will be launched on June 1

All Bangkok Airways passenger lounges, including service kiosks at all available airports nationwide, are temporarily closed from January 8 to 31. Passengers will be provided with takeaway snack bags on all flights.

SOURCE: TAT

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.