Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Thailand
Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Airways has made changes to its flight schedule over the next 2 months and has delayed the introduction (or the re-introduction) of new flight routes. All passenger lounges are also closed until the end of the month. Changes set from now until the end of February include flight reductions and route suspensions…
Flight reductions
• Bangkok to Samui (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Lampang (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Chiang Mai (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Krabi (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Phuket (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip) from February 1 to 28
• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip) from February 1 to 28
Temporarily suspended routesfrom January 8 to 31
• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip)
• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip)
• Phuket to U-Tapao (round-trip)
Rescheduled launch dates for three new routes
• Bangkok to Hat Yai (round-trip) will be launched on April 1
• Bangkok to Khon Kaen (round-trip) will be launched on May 1
• Bangkok t0 Mae Sot (Tak) (round-trip) will be launched on June 1
All Bangkok Airways passenger lounges, including service kiosks at all available airports nationwide, are temporarily closed from January 8 to 31. Passengers will be provided with takeaway snack bags on all flights.
SOURCE: TAT
Thailand
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
People who travel from any of the 28 “red zone” provinces and conceal their travel timeline can face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of 40,000 baht, according to yesterday’s announcement in the Royal Gazette. The tightened measures are aimed to slow people’s travel from the affected area to other parts of the country and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Key measures for all 28 “red zone” provinces announced in the Royal Gazette:
- People must download the Mor Chana mobile app when travelling.
- People who intentionally conceal their travelling timeline or give false information about travelling will face a legal penalty.
- Full gambling suppression and legal action for government officials who are proved for relating to gambling.
The Royal Gazette also announced more stringent measures for travellers going to and from the 5 coastal provinces at the highest risk. Only essential travel is allowed to and from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanataburi and Trat. To enter or leave the provinces, travellers must have a permission document issued by local authorities.
More checkpoints are also being set up throughout the 5 provinces. People passing through the checkpoints are required to have their temperature checked and download the Mor Chana tracing app.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | CCSA | Nation TV
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive
Toll booths in Samut Prakan are temporarily shut down after a supervisor tested positive for Covid-19. The entrances and exits to the Theparak 4 toll booths Kanchanapisek Bang Phli-Suksawat Expressway, just south of Bangkok, are closed off for cleaning and disinfection for the next day or so, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand, or EXAT.
Toll booth employees who came in close contact with the supervisor are being tested and will self-quarantine at home for 14 days. The supervisor has not worked at the booth since January 2 and did not come in contact with motorists, according to EXAT.
“Being a supervisor, he did not issue tickets as staff does at toll booths and hence did not come into direct contact with expressway motorists.”
The man went to the Ramathibodi Hospital with a fever on Tuesday and was tested for Covid-19. His results came out positive yesterday.
“Officials from the Department of Disease Control will inspect the site and give a green light for the toll booths to resume operation, which we estimate will be on Friday, January 8.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death
305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,048 active Covid-19 cases. In total, there have been 9,636 Covid-19 cases and 67 coronavirus virus-related deaths reported since last year.
An 88 year old cancer patient who had recently travelled to Rayong died yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19. CCSA says the case is linked to a gambling den in the province and believes the man caught the virus from his son who had visited him on December 22. The man tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Nation Thailand says his symptoms worsened and his body stopped responding to treatment.
In Samut Sakhon, 154 cases were reported. 109 of those cases were found in a proactive testing campaign after the outbreak at a shrimp market, which affected hundreds of migrant workers in the area. 40 of the other cases in the provinces are people who recently visited high risk areas. 5 cases are under investigation.
Other cases include…
- Bangkok: 47 cases linked to high risk areas; 2 under investigation
- Chon Buri: 27 cases under investigation
- Samut Prakan: 25 cases linked to high risk areas
- Rayong: 13 cases under investigation
- Chanthaburi: 8 cases under investigation
- Ayutthaya: 3 cases linked to high risk areas
- Suphan Buri: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation
- Ang Thong: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Sing Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Lop Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Khon Kaen: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation
- Nakhon Pathom: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Chiang Mai: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Pathum Thani: 6 cases linked to high risk areas
- Ratchaburi: 1 case linked to a high risk area
- Trat: 1 case under investigation
2 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas while 1 case was a Thai woman who was detained after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | CCSA
