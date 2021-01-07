Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive | The Thaiger

Toll booths in Samut Prakan are temporarily shut down after a supervisor tested positive for Covid-19. The entrances and exits to the Theparak 4 toll booths Kanchanapisek Bang Phli-Suksawat Expressway, just south of Bangkok, are closed off for cleaning and disinfection for the next day or so, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand, or EXAT.

Toll booth employees who came in close contact with the supervisor are being tested and will self-quarantine at home for 14 days. The supervisor has not worked at the booth since January 2 and did not come in contact with motorists, according to EXAT.

“Being a supervisor, he did not issue tickets as staff does at toll booths and hence did not come into direct contact with expressway motorists.”

The man went to the Ramathibodi Hospital with a fever on Tuesday and was tested for Covid-19. His results came out positive yesterday.

“Officials from the Department of Disease Control will inspect the site and give a green light for the toll booths to resume operation, which we estimate will be on Friday, January 8.”

SOURCE: The Nation

