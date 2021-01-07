image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive

Avatar

Published 

27 mins ago

 on 

Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive | The Thaiger
Representational image
    • follow us in feedly

Toll booths in Samut Prakan are temporarily shut down after a supervisor tested positive for Covid-19. The entrances and exits to the Theparak 4 toll booths Kanchanapisek Bang Phli-Suksawat Expressway, just south of Bangkok, are closed off for cleaning and disinfection for the next day or so, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand, or EXAT.

Toll booth employees who came in close contact with the supervisor are being tested and will self-quarantine at home for 14 days. The supervisor has not worked at the booth since January 2 and did not come in contact with motorists, according to EXAT.

“Being a supervisor, he did not issue tickets as staff does at toll booths and hence did not come into direct contact with expressway motorists.”

The man went to the Ramathibodi Hospital with a fever on Tuesday and was tested for Covid-19. His results came out positive yesterday.

“Officials from the Department of Disease Control will inspect the site and give a green light for the toll booths to resume operation, which we estimate will be on Friday, January 8.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

57 mins ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Post Today

305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,048 active Covid-19 cases. In total, there have been 9,636 Covid-19 cases and 67 coronavirus virus-related deaths reported since last year.

An 88 year old cancer patient who had recently travelled to Rayong died yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19. CCSA says the case is linked to a gambling den in the province and believes the man caught the virus from his son who had visited him on December 22. The man tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Nation Thailand says his symptoms worsened and his body stopped responding to treatment.

In Samut Sakhon, 154 cases were reported. 109 of those cases were found in a proactive testing campaign after the outbreak at a shrimp market, which affected hundreds of migrant workers in the area. 40 of the other cases in the provinces are people who recently visited high risk areas. 5 cases are under investigation.

Other cases include:

  • Bangkok: 47 cases linked to high risk areas; 2 under investigation
  • Chon Buri: 27 cases under investigation
  • Samut Prakan: 25 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Rayong: 13 cases under investigation
  • Chanthaburi: 8 cases under investigation
  • Ayutthaya: 3 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Suphan Buri: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation
  • Ang Thong: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Sing Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Lop Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Khon Kaen: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation
  • Nakhon Pathom: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Chiang Mai: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Pathum Thani: 6 cases linked to high risk areas
  • Ratchaburi: 1 case linked to a high risk area
  • Trat: 1 case under investigation

2 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas while 1 case was a Thai woman who was detained after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.

CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | News by The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of January 6, according to Worldometers.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | CCSA

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal &#8220;red zone&#8221; provinces | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New TV

Only essential travel is allowed to and from the 5 coastal “red zone” provinces under the highest level of control to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new travel restrictions for Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi were made official in the Royal Gazette.

More checkpoints will also be set up throughout the 5 provinces and screening procedures will be more stringent. Those who need to travel to and from the provinces need permission from local authorities. People passing through checkpoints must use the Mor Chana tracing application and have a temperature check. Those who violate the new travel measures face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha announced a “total lockdown” restricting travel in and out of the 5 coastal provinces. That proposal was rejected by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Now the restrictions are official and published in the Royal Gazette.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 &#8220;new&#8221; cases is old information &#8211; Public Health Ministry | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

The 900 “new” Covid-19 cases reported yesterday in Samut Sakhon, which gained national media coverage and sparked panic, is actually old information that has already been included in reports, according to the Public Health Ministry.

The Bangkok Post says figure of 900 new Covid-19 cases in the province is “old” and was “included in a total of new cases of more than 500 in Samut Sakhon province that the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration made public a few days ago.”

The recent cases were said to be linked to a canned tuna factory in the province. The Thailand company, Pattaya Food Group, confirmed yesterday that some of their employees are infected with Covid-19. The ministry confirmed that 914 cases are worked at the factory, which employs 3,000 people, but says the figures are old news. The Pattaya Food factory shut down and has been set up as a field hospital to quarantine the infected workers.

The company produces, manufactures and distributes tuna products under the brand names Nautilus and Nautilus Light. The company is assuring customers that their products are safe and free from Covid-19, adding that the virus cannot survive high temperatures. The Fisheries Department chief also says that the virus cannot be transmitted through cold-blooded marine animals.

Samut Sakhon health officials rolled out mass testing in the province after the outbreak at a shrimp market in the Mahachai fishing hub. The outbreak affected hundreds of migrant workers who worked in around the fishing hub.

In mass testing following the outbreak, the world’s top canned tuna producer Thai Union Group has tested 86% of their employees in Samut Sakhon. Out of the 23,630 people tested, only 69 people were positive for Covid-19.

“Each of our employees in Samut Sakhon will receive a Covid-19 test. This is to ensure the health and safety of our people, regardless of age, sex and nationality, while ensuring the continuity of our operations.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution3 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending