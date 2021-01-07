Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive
Toll booths in Samut Prakan are temporarily shut down after a supervisor tested positive for Covid-19. The entrances and exits to the Theparak 4 toll booths Kanchanapisek Bang Phli-Suksawat Expressway, just south of Bangkok, are closed off for cleaning and disinfection for the next day or so, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand, or EXAT.
Toll booth employees who came in close contact with the supervisor are being tested and will self-quarantine at home for 14 days. The supervisor has not worked at the booth since January 2 and did not come in contact with motorists, according to EXAT.
“Being a supervisor, he did not issue tickets as staff does at toll booths and hence did not come into direct contact with expressway motorists.”
The man went to the Ramathibodi Hospital with a fever on Tuesday and was tested for Covid-19. His results came out positive yesterday.
“Officials from the Department of Disease Control will inspect the site and give a green light for the toll booths to resume operation, which we estimate will be on Friday, January 8.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,048 active Covid-19 cases. In total, there have been 9,636 Covid-19 cases and 67 coronavirus virus-related deaths reported since last year.
An 88 year old cancer patient who had recently travelled to Rayong died yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19. CCSA says the case is linked to a gambling den in the province and believes the man caught the virus from his son who had visited him on December 22. The man tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Nation Thailand says his symptoms worsened and his body stopped responding to treatment.
In Samut Sakhon, 154 cases were reported. 109 of those cases were found in a proactive testing campaign after the outbreak at a shrimp market, which affected hundreds of migrant workers in the area. 40 of the other cases in the provinces are people who recently visited high risk areas. 5 cases are under investigation.
Other cases include:
- Bangkok: 47 cases linked to high risk areas; 2 under investigation
- Chon Buri: 27 cases under investigation
- Samut Prakan: 25 cases linked to high risk areas
- Rayong: 13 cases under investigation
- Chanthaburi: 8 cases under investigation
- Ayutthaya: 3 cases linked to high risk areas
- Suphan Buri: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation
- Ang Thong: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Sing Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Lop Buri: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Khon Kaen: 1 case linked to a high risk area; 1 under investigation
- Nakhon Pathom: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Chiang Mai: 2 cases linked to high risk areas
- Pathum Thani: 6 cases linked to high risk areas
- Ratchaburi: 1 case linked to a high risk area
- Trat: 1 case under investigation
2 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas while 1 case was a Thai woman who was detained after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | CCSA
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces
Only essential travel is allowed to and from the 5 coastal “red zone” provinces under the highest level of control to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new travel restrictions for Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi were made official in the Royal Gazette.
More checkpoints will also be set up throughout the 5 provinces and screening procedures will be more stringent. Those who need to travel to and from the provinces need permission from local authorities. People passing through checkpoints must use the Mor Chana tracing application and have a temperature check. Those who violate the new travel measures face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.
Earlier this week, the Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha announced a “total lockdown” restricting travel in and out of the 5 coastal provinces. That proposal was rejected by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Now the restrictions are official and published in the Royal Gazette.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry
The 900 “new” Covid-19 cases reported yesterday in Samut Sakhon, which gained national media coverage and sparked panic, is actually old information that has already been included in reports, according to the Public Health Ministry.
The Bangkok Post says figure of 900 new Covid-19 cases in the province is “old” and was “included in a total of new cases of more than 500 in Samut Sakhon province that the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration made public a few days ago.”
The recent cases were said to be linked to a canned tuna factory in the province. The Thailand company, Pattaya Food Group, confirmed yesterday that some of their employees are infected with Covid-19. The ministry confirmed that 914 cases are worked at the factory, which employs 3,000 people, but says the figures are old news. The Pattaya Food factory shut down and has been set up as a field hospital to quarantine the infected workers.
The company produces, manufactures and distributes tuna products under the brand names Nautilus and Nautilus Light. The company is assuring customers that their products are safe and free from Covid-19, adding that the virus cannot survive high temperatures. The Fisheries Department chief also says that the virus cannot be transmitted through cold-blooded marine animals.
Samut Sakhon health officials rolled out mass testing in the province after the outbreak at a shrimp market in the Mahachai fishing hub. The outbreak affected hundreds of migrant workers who worked in around the fishing hub.
In mass testing following the outbreak, the world’s top canned tuna producer Thai Union Group has tested 86% of their employees in Samut Sakhon. Out of the 23,630 people tested, only 69 people were positive for Covid-19.
“Each of our employees in Samut Sakhon will receive a Covid-19 test. This is to ensure the health and safety of our people, regardless of age, sex and nationality, while ensuring the continuity of our operations.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces
No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry
Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Violent pro-Trump mob invades US Capitol building during debate
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol building, stopping the count of Electoral College votes
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Covid-19 control measures by province
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- South2 days ago
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February