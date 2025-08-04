Three children injured in motorcycle crash with car in Thanyaburi

Shock and concern rise over kids behind the wheel

Bright Choomanee
August 4, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 14 year old girl, driving a motorcycle with two younger siblings on board, collided with a car, resulting in the motorcycle becoming lodged underneath the vehicle. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with witnesses recounting the rapid approach of the motorcycle.

Today, August 4, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation received a report of a motorcycle accident involving a collision with a car, leading to the motorcycle being trapped under a passing vehicle on Ban Green Garden Home Road, Khlong 11, Bueng Nam Rak subdistrict, Thanyaburi district.

Upon notification, emergency services were dispatched to assist. The incident site revealed a seven-seater Isuzu MU-7 with Uthai Thani registration, parked near the entrance of Village Soi 60.

Underneath the vehicle was a Honda Wave motorcycle bearing Chachoengsao registration. Locals assisted emergency personnel in raising the Isuzu to extract the three children.

Preliminary investigations revealed the driver was a 14 year old girl who sustained serious injuries. Accompanying her were a five year old boy sitting in the middle and a nine year old girl seated at the back, both with minor injuries.

Nearby, a Toyota Vios, registered in Bangkok, was found with a damaged left rear light. Witness Jesada, who chose to withhold his surname, recounted driving from his home, taking the back gate route to work at Khlong 13. He slowed down for a speed bump near Soi 60 when the motorcycle approached rapidly.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The motorcycle struck the left rear indicator of the car, causing it to lose control and veer into the opposite lane, becoming lodged under another vehicle. Jesada and locals quickly used a jack to lift the car and free the trapped children, reported KhaoSod.

Another witness, Piyawan, who also withheld her surname, was driving out of the village to work. She heard a loud impact at the front of her vehicle, stopped immediately, and discovered the motorcycle and children trapped underneath. She promptly assisted the children and contacted emergency services.

Bright Choomanee
August 4, 2025
