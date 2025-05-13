Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

Silent intruder sparks midnight chaos in quiet home

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A couple in Ayutthaya were alarmed when they discovered a large python in their third-floor bedroom. The snake, nearly 2 metres long, was spotted curled up beside their bed, prompting them to contact emergency services for assistance.

At 3am today, May 13, the Ayutthaya Rescue Unit received a report of a python entering room 331 on the third floor of a dormitory located at 9/94 Khan Ham subdistrict, Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Rescuers, equipped with snake-catching tools, swiftly arrived at the scene to help the distressed couple, 45 year old Don and his 40 year old wife, Muay.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the couple anxiously standing outside their room, pointing out that the python was inside.

The team carefully entered and discovered the snake, approximately 1.5 metres long, coiled on a shelf near a Buddhist altar. The trained professionals safely captured the snake and released it back into its natural habitat without any harm.

Earlier that evening, Don and Muay had left their bedroom door open to cool the room due to the oppressive heat. However, when the temperature dropped later that night, Don awoke to close the door and was shocked to find the python beside the bed.

He quickly alerted his wife, and they took refuge in the bathroom before contacting the dormitory owner for assistance.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Initially, the couple believed the snake had exited, so they returned to sleep. However, they later noticed the python curled beside a bag of medicine under the altar, prompting them to urgently call rescue services. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, reported KhaoSod.

Reflecting on the incident, Don remarked, “I never imagined a snake could climb up to the third floor. After this, I won’t dare to sleep with the door open again. I might even try my luck with the room number, 331, as a lottery number to forget this frightening ordeal.”

