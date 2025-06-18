Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village

More than 30 baby pythons slithered their way through a Thai village, sparking panic as they wrapped themselves around electric poles and crept along garden fences, while their elusive mother was nowhere to be found.

Frightened locals in Chalong Rat Village, Mae Moh District, Lampang Province, raised the alarm yesterday, June 18, after spotting the tiny serpents crawling across wires and through overgrown grass near their homes.

Mae Moh Municipality’s emergency response team rushed to the scene and launched a scaly search operation. Officers eventually captured over 30 of the hatchlings and stuffed them into sacks for release back into the wild.

Despite combing the entire area, the mother snake remained at large, leaving residents worried she may still be lurking nearby, said one local.

“It was terrifying, seeing all those snakes slithering near the wires and fences. We didn’t know where they were coming from or if there were more.”

Officials suspect the snake may have laid her eggs in the undergrowth before vanishing, Amarin TV reported.

It’s the second snake-related shock to hit Thailand in recent weeks.

In a bizarre protest last month, a fed-up resident of a Bangkok condominium released two snakes into the building’s hallway, allegedly to protest the management’s failure to deal with noisy pets breaching the no-animal rule.

Footage of the stunt, captured in a Ratchada-area condo, was shared on the residents’ LINE chat and quickly went viral. In the clip, a black snake and a brown one can be seen slithering near the lift doors.

The snake species wasn’t confirmed, but many netizens speculated they were rare and pricey pet snakes.

“We’ve complained so many times about the noise and rule-breakers, but nothing changed,” one resident fumed. “Then someone brought snakes to make a point.”

Despite a strict no-pet policy, many residents reportedly keep cats, dogs, birds and other animals in secret, causing ongoing friction between neighbours.

Whether in the capital or countryside, one thing’s clear, Thailand’s having a reptile dysfunction.