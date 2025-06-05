Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott46 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
156 2 minutes read
Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A pair of bumbling burglars have been nicked after breaking into a retired judge’s holiday home in Pattaya, clueless they’d targeted a top legal eagle.

Two suspects were cuffed yesterday, June 4, after a dramatic police sting in Chon Buri’s Nongprue subdistrict, following a bold daylight burglary at the private residence of an 83 year old former deputy chief judge of Pattaya Provincial Court.

Lieutenant Colonel Thana Wisetchai of Nongprue Police Station led the takedown, arresting 33 year old Phonlawat “Pong” Sawatrat, and 32 year old Warayut “Eh” Phrompinit, both hailing from Buriram province, at a flat on Soi Mabtato.

The break-in happened on May 24, when the ex-judge, Sombat (surname withheld), popped by his holiday home in Soi Phornpraphanimit, only to be met with a heart-stopping surprise.

Related Articles

“As I opened the gate, two men on a motorcycle came speeding out.”

Shaken but sharp-eyed, the judge clocked the fleeing crooks and immediately called the cops. A sweep of the property revealed electrical wiring ripped out, rooms ransacked, and extensive damage to ceilings and doors. Several personal belongings were also missing.

CCTV footage confirmed the suspects’ exit and helped officers track their escape route.

Police identified Phonlawat and nabbed him first. During questioning, he admitted to the crime, saying he and Warayut didn’t know the house belonged to a former judge or that anyone lived there. He confessed they sold the stolen gear to fund daily expenses and drugs, Pattaya News reported.

Based on his tip-off, cops tracked down Warayut at a nearby rowhouse, where he was arrested without a fuss. Both men later confessed and have been handed over to investigators.

Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home | News by Thaiger
Picture of the bag full of stolen swag courtesy of Pattaya News

In related news, a woman’s peaceful Pattaya poolside break took a criminal turn when a thief sneaked into her private villa and made off with gold and cash, all caught on CCTV.

Thanyarat, from Prachinburi, had checked into the Yoo Dee Pool Villa in Huai Yai on June 2 for a relaxing overnight stay.

But by morning, the calm had been shattered. The 33 year old’s 1-baht-weight gold necklace, worth roughly 50,000 baht, and a designer handbag containing 1,000 baht in cash had vanished.

She quickly alerted Huai Yai police and provided CCTV footage from villa staff, showing the intruder in action.

Officers are now hunting the suspect as part of an ongoing investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video) Thailand News

Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

6 minutes ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist Pattaya News

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

18 minutes ago
Carnival Magic wins prestigious &#8216;The Showstopper&#8217; Brass Ring Award Events

Carnival Magic wins prestigious ‘The Showstopper’ Brass Ring Award

27 minutes ago
When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces

36 minutes ago
Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home Pattaya News

Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

46 minutes ago
Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights Thailand News

Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights

17 hours ago
High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run Thailand News

High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run

18 hours ago
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

18 hours ago
Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom Business News

Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom

18 hours ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out Phuket News

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

18 hours ago
Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line Business News

Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

18 hours ago
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest Thailand News

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

19 hours ago
Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local Thailand News

Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local

19 hours ago
US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass Thailand News

US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass

19 hours ago
Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke Thailand News

Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke

19 hours ago
Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons Phuket News

Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons

19 hours ago
Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season Covid-19 News

Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season

19 hours ago
Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust Phuket News

Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

19 hours ago
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

20 hours ago
Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street Phuket News

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

20 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident

20 hours ago
Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia Visa Information

Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia

20 hours ago
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash Road deaths

Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

21 hours ago
Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident Crime News

Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident

21 hours ago
Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back Thailand News

Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott46 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
156 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

1 day ago
Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

1 day ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

2 days ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x