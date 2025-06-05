Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

A pair of bumbling burglars have been nicked after breaking into a retired judge’s holiday home in Pattaya, clueless they’d targeted a top legal eagle.

Two suspects were cuffed yesterday, June 4, after a dramatic police sting in Chon Buri’s Nongprue subdistrict, following a bold daylight burglary at the private residence of an 83 year old former deputy chief judge of Pattaya Provincial Court.

Lieutenant Colonel Thana Wisetchai of Nongprue Police Station led the takedown, arresting 33 year old Phonlawat “Pong” Sawatrat, and 32 year old Warayut “Eh” Phrompinit, both hailing from Buriram province, at a flat on Soi Mabtato.

The break-in happened on May 24, when the ex-judge, Sombat (surname withheld), popped by his holiday home in Soi Phornpraphanimit, only to be met with a heart-stopping surprise.

“As I opened the gate, two men on a motorcycle came speeding out.”

Shaken but sharp-eyed, the judge clocked the fleeing crooks and immediately called the cops. A sweep of the property revealed electrical wiring ripped out, rooms ransacked, and extensive damage to ceilings and doors. Several personal belongings were also missing.

CCTV footage confirmed the suspects’ exit and helped officers track their escape route.

Police identified Phonlawat and nabbed him first. During questioning, he admitted to the crime, saying he and Warayut didn’t know the house belonged to a former judge or that anyone lived there. He confessed they sold the stolen gear to fund daily expenses and drugs, Pattaya News reported.

Based on his tip-off, cops tracked down Warayut at a nearby rowhouse, where he was arrested without a fuss. Both men later confessed and have been handed over to investigators.

In related news, a woman’s peaceful Pattaya poolside break took a criminal turn when a thief sneaked into her private villa and made off with gold and cash, all caught on CCTV.

Thanyarat, from Prachinburi, had checked into the Yoo Dee Pool Villa in Huai Yai on June 2 for a relaxing overnight stay.

But by morning, the calm had been shattered. The 33 year old’s 1-baht-weight gold necklace, worth roughly 50,000 baht, and a designer handbag containing 1,000 baht in cash had vanished.

She quickly alerted Huai Yai police and provided CCTV footage from villa staff, showing the intruder in action.

Officers are now hunting the suspect as part of an ongoing investigation.