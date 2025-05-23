Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

Thai man gets the shock of his life from massive snake in bathroom

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 23, 2025
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)
Imagine waking up at 3am, groggy and half-asleep, only to open your bathroom door and come face-to-face with a giant python coiled inside your toilet bowl!

That’s exactly what happened to one young man in Thailand, sparking a mix of shock and horror — and a flood of questions about how the massive snake slithered into such an unlikely spot.

Today, May 23, a Facebook user shared a chilling video in the group Thai snakes…everything about all about Thailand snakes. The clip shows the man explaining how he was nearly scared out of his skin after discovering the giant python lurking in his bathroom.

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) | News by Thaiger

“From now on, it will be a little scary,” he wrote.

Soon after, the man updated his post with a video of rescue workers arriving at 4am to safely capture and remove the snake.

“I want to thank the rescue workers who came to help,” he wrote. “If it weren’t for you guys, I really wouldn’t know what to do. If anyone encounters this, please call 199.”

The unusual incident stirred up plenty of curiosity from other group members. They asked how such a large snake managed to enter the home, if there was a nearby forest or jungle, and even which floor the room was on. The mystery of the python’s midnight toilet invasion sparked lively debate.

Helpful members also shared advice on how to prevent such scary surprises. Common tips included regularly adding Vicks VapoRub, Ped Pro, or toilet cleaner to the toilet bowl, as the acidic ingredients can irritate snakes’ sensitive eyes and discourage them from crawling inside, reported KhaoSod.

This is not the first of such hair-raising encounters. In February, a 3-metre-long fish-eating snake was found stuck in a toilet in Samut Songkhram. Firefighters had to break the toilet to safely remove the snake. After the rescue, the snake was released back into the wild. The homeowner joked about using the house number, 11/1, to try their luck in the lottery.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 23, 2025
59 1 minute read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

