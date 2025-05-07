30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues

Following widespread concerns, a village in Tha Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Sakhon province, saw 30 houses being listed for sale due to numerous structural issues. The project identified reasons for the damage and pledged to address the situation promptly, explaining delays in resolution.

Today, May 7, the Samut Sakhon provincial governor, Narit Niramaiwong, convened a meeting at the provincial hall to address the grievances of residents affected by the deteriorating condition of their homes.

The meeting, held yesterday, involved key stakeholders including the chief of the provincial public works and town planning, representatives from the provincial Damrongtham Centre, the Consumer Protection Board, the Tha Sai subdistrict administration, the village project, and supervising engineers.

However, no residents attended the meeting. The governor and project representatives later briefed the media on the discussions.

Narit stated that residents had reported multiple defects in homes purchased less than a year ago, including crumbling foundations, sinking floors, cracked walls, and tilted structures.

He assured that government agencies have thoroughly investigated the complaints and are committed to resolving the issues. Engineers from the Engineering Institute of Thailand have assessed the risks and confirmed that repairs can be made to restore the homes.

The project representatives acknowledged the problems and are ready to undertake repairs for all 30 homes. Previous meetings with residents in March revealed their preference for inspections by trusted government or expert organisations rather than the project’s contractors.

Consequently, experts from the Engineering Institute carried out assessments, confirming that the homes are still habitable. The project will cover all repair costs and offer a 10-year damage insurance for each house.

However, they have no plans to repurchase or demolish and rebuild the homes, focusing solely on repairs as advised by structural engineers on May 3.

The project explained that delays were due to waiting for guidance and assistance from government or local administrative bodies to identify qualified contractors for the repairs, as residents no longer trust the project’s choices.

Once a suitable contractor is identified by the residents, repairs will start immediately, with the project covering all expenses, reported KhaoSod.

Factors contributing to the structural issues include insufficient soil density, improper cement setting, and stress-induced cracking. The project is committed to addressing these factors to prevent further deterioration.