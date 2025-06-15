Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

Yesterday, June 14, police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division raided an illegal bar in Mueang district, Nakhon Nayok province.

The establishment, managed by 45 year old Apirak and 43 year old Malaitip from Laos, was allegedly involved in sex trafficking, employing both Thai and Laotian women.

Police Colonel Songkrod Koekritaya led the operation, instructing Police Lieutenant Colonel Warit Pathumarak and Police Lieutenant Narongwate Chiudej to carry out the raid. Both Apirak and Malaitip were charged with multiple offences, including organising sex trafficking, employing illegal migrant workers, and operating an unlicensed service establishment.

Three Laotian employees, 35 year old Malaifon, 32 year old Bunnam, and 25 year old Pengkhampan, were also arrested. They faced charges for working without permits and participating in prostitution activities. Additionally, 19 year old Thai worker Parita was detained for soliciting prostitution.

Seized items included a 1,000 baht (US$30) note, two 500 baht (US$15) notes, a condom, and several receipts documenting drink payments and transactions for sexual services. Police had been alerted to the illegal activities at the bar, prompting undercover operations to confirm the allegations.

Loading…

An undercover agent, posing as a customer, was approached by Parita, who offered sexual services for 2,000 baht (US$60), with 500 baht (US$15) going to the establishment. Upon payment, Parita handed the money to Malaitip, who issued a receipt disguised as a charge for food or drinks to obscure the transaction.

Once the operation was confirmed, police moved in to arrest Apirak and Malaitip and conducted checks on all employees, uncovering that most were Laotian nationals without work permits. Apirak and Malaitip admitted to running the unlicensed bar, and the Laotian employees confirmed they were working illegally in Thailand.

All people involved were taken to Mueang Nakhon Nayok police station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, fifteen women of four different nationalities were taken into custody late at night after a police raid in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district, Sukhumvit area, on suspicion of involvement in prostitution.