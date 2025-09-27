Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here’s our 5 spots

A short guide to the capital's car-free paths

Ryan Turner
5 minutes read
Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here’s our 5 spots | Thaiger
Benjakitti Park | Photo via Greener Bangkok

I’m sure we all know that Bangkok isn’t shy about showing its traffic. Look around and you’ll see tuk-tuks whizzing past taxis, motorcycles squeezing between cars, and you’ll hear the thick hum of city life pressing in from every angle.

And yet, if you know where to look, there are places where the pace softens. Places where wheels spin through greenery, not gridlock.

So, if you’re after a slow Sunday spin or a serious sweat session, these five cycling spots remind us that Bangkok’s heart still beats green.

1. Bang Krachao

Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here's our 5 spots | News by Thaiger
Cycling path at Bang Krachao Park | Photo via Novotel Bangkok

At a glance:

    • Location: Bang Kachao, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan 10130
    • Opening hours: Ferry operates daily from 6am to 7pm. The floating market opens on weekends, from 7am to 4pm.
    • How to get there: Take the MRT to Khlong Toey station, then grab a short taxi or motorbike ride to Khlong Toey Nok Pier. From there, take the ferry across the Chao Phraya River for about 10 to 20 baht.

They call it the Green Lung for a reason. Just a five-minute ferry ride from Khlong Toei, Bang Krachao is best described as a sprawling patch of jungle caught in a horseshoe bend of the Chao Phraya River. Somehow, it manages to resist the concrete sprawl.

Rentals are no-fuss, where bicycles should only set you back 40 baht a day. The bikes aren’t fancy by any means, but they’re perfect for the pace here: unhurried, curious, content.

Here, bikes glide along paved roads and narrow raised pathways, sailing by banana trees and mangroves. Giant monitor lizards sun themselves lazily by the canal. The air smells like damp leaves and something sweet you can’t quite name.

Don’t miss Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park, a birdwatcher’s dream and a good place to pause. On weekends, drop by the Bang Nam Phueng Floating Market for khanom krok and iced coffee in plastic bags.

2. Benjakitti Forest Park

Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here's our 5 spots | News by Thaiger
Benjakitti Forest Park | Photo via Greener Bangkok

At a glance:

Serving as quite the striking juxtaposition to the ever-so-busy Sukhumvit, Benjakitti is an urban forest that somehow makes you forget the skyline peeking through its treetops.

The lake, originally a saltwater conversion pond for the Thai Tobacco Monopoly, which previously occupied the land, serves as a key distinction. The park went under the knife not too long ago, with expansion and transformation efforts shaping Benjakitti into a vast green space that could only be described as soulfully modern.

What’s special about this park? Its 2-kilometre paved track encircling the lake is the star, and it’s become a favourite spot for joggers, cyclists, and walkers. Alongside this, the new forest park section features wetlands, elevated walkways, and diverse native plant species, connecting the original park with a much larger ecological space.

Bicycle rental prices (According to Bangkok Forest Cycling)

Bicycle Type Cost (2 hrs) Half Day Full Day
City Bike 350 baht 550 baht 850 baht
Mountain Bike 450 baht 650 baht 950 baht
Kids Bike 250 baht 350 baht 550 baht

3. Suan Rot Fai (Wachirabenchathat Park)

Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here's our 5 spots | News by Thaiger
Cycling track at Wachirabenchatat Park (Rotfai Park) | Photo via Greener Bangkok

At a glance:

  • Location: Chatuchak District, Bangkok, 10900
  • How to Get There: BTS to Mo Chit or MRT to Chatuchak Park, then a short walk.
  • Opening Hours: Daily, 6am to 8pm.
  • Bike Rental: Approximately 20 to 60 baht.

Locals know this one. Officially called Wachirabenchathat Park, Suan Rot Fai (translating to train park) was formerly a golf course owned and operated by the State Railway of Thailand, hence the name. The 3-kilometre cycling path here is flat, gentle, and separated from the jogging path.

Here, in the roughly 600,000 square metre park, you’ll pass couples taking selfies, kids testing their first pedals, and aunties stretching on the grass. A thought might arise in the back of your mind, thinking maybe this isn’t your average park, but more so as the centre point of the neighbourhood.

Nearby, the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium make for a great detour. And if you’re riding with little ones, the mini-city cycling course, complete with scaled-down traffic signs, is adorably educational.

4. Lumpini Park

Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here's our 5 spots | News by Thaiger
Lumpini Park | Photo via Greener Bangkok

At a glance:

  • Location: Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • How to Get There: MRT to Silom or Lumpini Station, or BTS to Sala Daeng.
  • Opening Hours: Daily, 4.30am to 10pm.
  • Cycling Hours: Adults only allowed from 10am to 3pm. Children can cycle anytime.

Often thought of as the elder sibling of Banjakitti, Lumpini Park can be described as steadier, serene, and a little slower in all the good ways. Caught between the skyscrapers of Silom and Sathorn, Lumpini Park features a 2.5-kilometre loop, wrapped around a lake, framed by paddleboats, banyan trees, and office towers craning to peek in.

You can cycle here, but only between 10am and 3pm. Outside those hours, it’s all for walkers and joggers. And with some bad news, you’ll most likely have to bring your own ride, as there’s no official bicycle rental shop (since the Pun Pun Bike Share station seems to have closed down indefinitely by now).

But you can still have a walk or a picnic, and here’s an insider tip: the best spots are under the tamarind trees near the water, where you might share space with a sleepy monitor lizard or two.

5. Happy and Healthy Bike Lane

Where to go cycling in Bangkok? Here's our 5 spots | News by Thaiger
Blue track at the Happy and Healthy Bike Lane | Photo via HHBL

At a glance:

Not all cycling in Bangkok is slow and scenic. At Sky Lane, speed gets its own playground. This professional-grade track circles Suvarnabhumi Airport and draws serious riders in Lycra and wraparound shades.

Here, you’ll find two different tracks along the sub-24-kilometre stretch of road: blue and purple, with the latter reserved for more hardcore cyclists looking to go just that bit faster. Bike rentals are leased through four-hour blocks, with online registration available through the HHBL website.

Rest stop areas are erected every 5 kilometres, with a health station situated at stop 2. Medical professionals and ambulances are always on standby.

It’s worth knowing that you’ll need a SNAP wristband (ID or passport required) to enter the main track. This acts as your digital wallet, which could be topped up via a mobile application.

Bicycle rental prices

Bike Type Cost (4 hrs)
Hybrid Bike 420 baht
Aluminium Road Bike 720 baht
Carbon Road Bike 920 baht
Hi-end Bike 1,500 baht
New Dogma F 2025 1,700 baht

Two wheels, five windows into Bangkok

In a city known for its endless movement, cycling offers something different, perhaps a glimpse of how Bangkok breathes when it isn’t trying so hard. So next time the traffic feels too loud, remember: sometimes, all it takes is a bicycle and the right path to leave the gridlock behind.

And maybe a bag of iced coffee to go.

