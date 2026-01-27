American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl

Three British men attacked an American man on Soi Buakhao in Pattaya before both parties eventually made peace and paid fine 1,000 baht each.

A video of the incident circulated widely on Thai social media earlier this week. The footage shows three foreign men repeatedly kicking another foreign man wearing a red T-shirt, who was already injured and sitting on the road.

Despite attempts by both Thai and foreign bystanders to separate the group, the attackers continued to assault the man until he lost consciousness in the middle of the road.

According to The Pattaya News, the incident occurred at around 4.30am on Sunday, January 25, on Buakhao Road. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the scene, along with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation.

Police identified the three attackers as British nationals, while the victim was confirmed to be an American man. Rescue workers provided first aid to the injured man before transporting him to hospital for further treatment.

Medical staff later confirmed that the American man was in stable condition. He was then escorted to the police station to give his statement and take part in legal proceedings.

Both parties told police that the altercation began following a misunderstanding at a bar in the area. A verbal argument reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation, which later spilled onto the road.

Police stated that both sides acknowledged their wrongdoing and were able to reach an agreement. Photos released to the media showed one of the British men placing his arm around the American victim’s shoulder, indicating that the dispute had been resolved.

Despite the reconciliation, police charged all four men with voluntarily engaging in a public physical altercation. Each foreigner was fined 1,000 baht.

In a related incident, a violent fight was reported in Pattaya two weeks ago when two Thai women clashed on a road along Pattaya Beach at around 1am, leaving one woman stabbed with a sharp metal object.

Last month, another brawl involving two groups of foreigners in Pattaya resulted in multiple injuries, including harm to an innocent pregnant woman.