Thailand aims to boost gaming sector with new industry law

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019 | Photo via DEPA

Thailand is set to join Japan, South Korea, and China in formalising its digital gaming industry as the Game Industry Act edges closer to becoming law.

The bill, drafted by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), is gaining traction under the newly appointed Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Chaichanok Chidchob, who has expressed strong support for the country’s fast-growing e-sport sector.

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and chief executive of DEPA, said he is optimistic the bill will pass under the current government. The proposal has already passed a public hearing and received approval from the Comptroller-General’s Department’s revolving fund committee.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has also allocated a budget to support development under the law.

The DES Ministry assigned DEPA to draft the law, which will cover all areas of the digital games ecosystem, including online, mobile, and traditional gaming platforms. Nuttapon said DEPA had already given an informal briefing on the bill’s latest version to Chaichanok.

Focus Arena E-sport Complex Khon Kaen | Photo via DEPA

However, the proposal has sparked concern among some public and non-profit groups who fear online games could promote gambling. These organisations are pushing for clearer definitions and a proper registration and oversight system to prevent abuse while still supporting the gaming industry’s growth.

The bill seeks to regulate games that involve gambling-like elements, such as lucky draw mechanics and point-based reward systems, alongside general content. Officials say such games are difficult to monitor under current laws, and the new framework would give cyber police the authority to block unregistered platforms and enforce international compliance.

Nuttapon emphasised that the act is not intended to hinder development but to promote responsible competition and provide fair regulation for an industry worth an estimated 30 to 40 billion baht annually.

The law outlines five key areas: defining game types, forming oversight committees, game registration, supervision, and creating an industry promotion fund.

Once enacted, three committees will be established: one for registration, one for supervision (led by cyber and provincial police), and one for industry promotion, to ensure streamlined governance without overlapping responsibilities.

