Bhumjaithai MPs submitted a draft amendment to the House Speaker seeking to lower Senate voting requirements and set up a new body to draft a constitution.

Yesterday, September 23, Angthong MP Korrawee Prissananantakul, backed by colleagues from the Bhumjaithai Party, presented the proposed amendment to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, in his role as President of the National Assembly. Nan Boonthida Somchai, an MP from Ubon Ratchathani, confirmed that 100 MPs from Bhumjaithai and coalition parties signed the submission.

The amendment centres on Section 256 of the Constitution, which currently requires one-third of senators to vote in favour of a constitutional amendment during the first and third readings. Under the proposal, this threshold would be reduced to one-fifth, meaning only 50 out of 200 senators would need to agree, compared to the current 67.

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Money & Banking Online

In addition, the draft calls for the creation of a Constitutional Drafting Assembly (CDA) made up of 99 members. Seventy-seven members would be elected from each province, while 22 seats would be reserved for experts in public law, political science, public administration, and constitutional drafting.

Candidates must be Thai citizens by birth, at least 25 years old, hold a bachelor’s degree, and meet residency or education requirements in their province. Current MPs, senators, and political officials would be barred from standing, as well as those suspended from or stripped of electoral rights.

If passed, the CDA would be tasked with drafting a new constitution within 360 days. The assembly would also form a 45-member drafting committee, with 30 chosen from within the CDA and 15 appointed from outside experts, according to The Nation.

The amendment stipulates that the new charter cannot alter Thailand’s democratic system with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn as head of state, nor can it change Chapter 1 (General Provisions) or Chapter 2 (The King) of the 2017 Constitution.

Once drafted, the new Constitution would require parliamentary approval in three readings, including backing from at least one-fifth of the Senate and 20% of opposition MPs. A referendum would then be held within seven days.

If the draft fails, Parliament could trigger the process again, allowing another attempt at constitutional reform.

