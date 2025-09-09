Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister

A Thai mother in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima violently punished her 13 year old son for repeatedly raping his eight year old half-sister.

The shocking and distressing incident came to light after the 13 year old boy escaped from his home to seek help from a community leader last night, September 8. His body was covered with severe, bleeding wounds. He told the leader that his mother had attacked him.

The community leader asked the boy for the reason behind the brutal assault. The boy initially avoided answering the question. Under increasing pressure, he eventually revealed that he had sexually assaulted his eight year old half-sister, and his mother had only just discovered the matter.

The founder of the Be One non-profit organisation, Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart, came forward to supervise the case and shared the details of the incident on her Facebook account today.

Ton Or revealed that the mother had four children from four different fathers. The young victim told her mother about the sexual assaults, saying she had been raped by her older brother four times.

After learning about the assaults, the mother admitted that she had lost control of herself and attacked her son. She even told Ton Or and the police officers to send the boy to jail immediately.

Ton Or stated that she had coordinated with the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Shelter for Children and Family to take care of the mother and all of her children.

Ton Or added that she was shocked when she saw the severity of the wounds on the boy’s body, but she admitted that she understood the mother was heartbroken to discover the truth.

However, Ton Or disagreed with the mother’s wish to no longer take care of her son and send him to jail. She believed that the boy’s behaviour could be improved with proper care from the family. Ton Or believed that some trauma the boy had been suffering had pushed him into committing the shocking crime.

Some netizens expressed the opinion that an online community, influencers, and social media content might have wrongly shaped the boy into a young criminal.