Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister

Heartbroken mother cuts ties and demands jail time for her son

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
52 1 minute read
Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

A Thai mother in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima violently punished her 13 year old son for repeatedly raping his eight year old half-sister.

The shocking and distressing incident came to light after the 13 year old boy escaped from his home to seek help from a community leader last night, September 8. His body was covered with severe, bleeding wounds. He told the leader that his mother had attacked him.

The community leader asked the boy for the reason behind the brutal assault. The boy initially avoided answering the question. Under increasing pressure, he eventually revealed that he had sexually assaulted his eight year old half-sister, and his mother had only just discovered the matter.

The founder of the Be One non-profit organisation, Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart, came forward to supervise the case and shared the details of the incident on her Facebook account today.

Ton Or revealed that the mother had four children from four different fathers. The young victim told her mother about the sexual assaults, saying she had been raped by her older brother four times.

Thai boy attacked by mother for raping younger half-sister
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

After learning about the assaults, the mother admitted that she had lost control of herself and attacked her son. She even told Ton Or and the police officers to send the boy to jail immediately.

Ton Or stated that she had coordinated with the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Shelter for Children and Family to take care of the mother and all of her children.

Related Articles

Ton Or added that she was shocked when she saw the severity of the wounds on the boy’s body, but she admitted that she understood the mother was heartbroken to discover the truth.

Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Shelter for Children and Family
Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Shelter for Children and Family | Photo via Google Map

However, Ton Or disagreed with the mother’s wish to no longer take care of her son and send him to jail. She believed that the boy’s behaviour could be improved with proper care from the family. Ton Or believed that some trauma the boy had been suffering had pushed him into committing the shocking crime.

Some netizens expressed the opinion that an online community, influencers, and social media content might have wrongly shaped the boy into a young criminal.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister

11 seconds ago
Foreign couple survives unharmed after SUV crashes into Phuket sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple survives unharmed after SUV crashes into Phuket sea

30 minutes ago
Thailand’s suicide rate climbs, foreigners among growing toll | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s suicide rate climbs, foreigners among growing toll

1 hour ago
Thai woman saved from second suicide attempt after romance scam loss | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman saved from second suicide attempt after romance scam loss

2 hours ago
Storm chaos: Cathay Pacific cancels 20 flights including to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Storm chaos: Cathay Pacific cancels 20 flights including to Bangkok

2 hours ago
Cambodian man gang attacked for recording sex with young girl in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man gang attacked for recording sex with young girl in Pattaya

3 hours ago
People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals

3 hours ago
2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis

3 hours ago
Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit

4 hours ago
Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident

4 hours ago
Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border

5 hours ago
Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket

5 hours ago
Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal

6 hours ago
Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal

6 hours ago
Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors

7 hours ago
17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road

7 hours ago
Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets

7 hours ago
Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office

8 hours ago
Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer

8 hours ago
AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge

9 hours ago
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

24 hours ago
Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching | Thaiger Thailand News

Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching

1 day ago
Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.