Bangkok SWAT busts online gun dealers selling modified weapons

Two suspects were arrested in Bangkok for allegedly modifying and selling guns online, sparking fears of a growing black market for weapons.

The SWAT team swooped into a house in Suan Luang district, where they detained the duo, identified as 29 year old Natthakiat, also known as “New,” and 31 year old Suppasit, aka “Peach.” The arrests follow a series of complaints from locals who reported seeing weapons and ammunition being advertised for sale on Facebook.

“Residents in the area had expressed concern over the suspects carrying firearms in public, causing widespread fear,” said Chaiwat Chuntirapong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA).

The investigation revealed that Natthakiat, a former convict released in 2019 after serving time for a drug offence, had turned to selling vintage clothes and accessories online — but also firearms.

The illegal weapons operation, which had been running for about a year, involved the sale of modified blank guns and ammunition. Prices ranged from a few thousand baht to tens of thousands, attracting a growing number of buyers.

According to police, these weapons were particularly sought after by technical student gangs, who are notorious for their violent clashes, sometimes even resulting in fatalities.

Chaiwat revealed that the suspects had been involved in purchasing, modifying, and reselling firearms, capitalising on the rising demand from these student groups.

“They were using Facebook as a platform to reach potential buyers and were selling the weapons for substantial sums.”

Both suspects now face serious charges, including the illegal possession of weapons and the modification of firearms for sale, reported Bangkok Post.

This raid highlights the growing concern over the ease with which illegal weapons are being bought and sold online, and the potential danger they pose to public safety.

As police continue to investigate, the authorities are emphasising their commitment to cracking down on the illicit gun trade. They have warned that similar operations will be conducted in the coming weeks to curb the illegal sale of weapons and protect communities from the threat of armed violence.