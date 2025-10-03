Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

A man was arrested in Bangkok during a routine pollution checkpoint after police discovered a loaded firearm and drugs hidden inside his pickup truck.

The standard air pollution checkpoint in Khan Na Yao district unexpectedly led to the arrest of a 41 year old man caught with drugs and an unregistered firearm.

The incident occurred yesterday, October 2, during a traffic operation headed by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and other senior officers. Officers were conducting emissions checks on Ramintra Road when they stopped a bronze Isuzu pickup with licence plate 2 ขณ Bangkok. The driver, later identified as Phinu, appeared visibly nervous, prompting further scrutiny.

As police approached the vehicle, Phinu attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. A search of the vehicle uncovered a 9mm CZ75 semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a pink cloth and stashed between the seat and seatbelt slot. The firearm had no serial number and was loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds.

Further inspection revealed a stash of narcotics hidden in a brown leather shoulder bag beneath the driver’s seat. Officers found eight bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing a total of 4.2 grammes along with four more bags containing 35 methamphetamine pills.

During interrogation, Phinu admitted to owning both the gun and the drugs. A urine test later confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system.

He now faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason, and possession of category 1 narcotics, namely methamphetamine and crystal meth, reported KhaoSod.

Phinu, along with the confiscated firearm, ammunition, and drugs, was transferred to investigators at Bang Chan Police Station for further legal action.

Officers praised the attentiveness of officers stationed at the pollution control checkpoint, noting that the operation, originally aimed at curbing environmental violations, also played a crucial role in detecting and preventing criminal activity, highlighting its effectiveness in enhancing both public safety and law enforcement efforts on Bangkok’s busy roads.