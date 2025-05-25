Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

An investigation is underway following the mysterious death of a 28 year old woman, Phattaraphon Khongklan, known as Looktan, found deceased in her bedroom in Phanom Thuan district, Kanchanaburi province. Police are determining whether this incident might be a concealed murder and are seeking the last man she was seen with for questioning.

At 12.30pm yesterday, May 24, Police Lieutenant Naphum Sukprasert, Deputy Inspector of Phanom Thuan Provincial Police Station, responded to residents’ reports of a foul odour at a residence in Moo 5, Ban Don Samrong, Phanom Thuan subdistrict. The scene was a single-storey concrete house with a tightly locked front door and a rear door secured with a straw tied to the latch.

Inside, Phattaraphon was found lying on her back in a bedroom with the air conditioning running. Her body showed signs of bloating, indicating death had occurred three to four days prior. The house appeared ransacked, yet her belongings, including a gold necklace and 37,000 baht (US$1,140) in cash, remained untouched.

Police interviewed a friend of the deceased, referred to as A, who discovered the body. A last saw Looktan around May 17, and after several unanswered calls, visited her home.

Finding the front door locked, she accessed the house from the back, discovering a straw tied to the lock, preventing entry. Upon entering the bedroom, she initially did not recognise the bloated body as Looktan, known for her petite frame; she then contacted the police upon realising it was her friend.

A preliminary examination revealed a forehead wound on Looktan, though it was not deemed the cause of death. CCTV footage from a neighbouring house showed a man arriving in a pickup truck at the residence around 4.11am on May 18 with Looktan.

The footage later captured the man leaving alone with the vehicle at approximately 5am on May 20. As investigations continue, the police and a medical examiner have agreed to send the body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, whether it was murder or another reason.

Meanwhile, Phanom Thuan police are actively searching for the suspicious pickup truck driver for urgent questioning, reported KhaoSod.