Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket

Monday, June 16, 2025
Police in Phuket are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found hanging from a mangosteen tree beside a small plantation in Kamala yesterday morning, June 15.

The body was discovered around 9.30am near the Yai Bua workers’ camp in Moo 5. Officers from Kamala Police Station, along with forensic teams from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from Kamala OrBorTor and the Kusoldharm Foundation, arrived at the scene.

The man was found lying on his right side beneath the tree, wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt and jeans. A black and white cloth belt was tied around his waist. His skin had turned dark reddish, and he had piercings in both ears and his nose. His shoes were found nearby.

An overturned brown chair was found next to the body, with a black electric wire hanging from a tree branch about two metres above.

Rescues transporting the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital | Photo via Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation/Phuket News

A local told police she saw the man while leaving her home at around 8am. At first, she thought he was sleeping. But upon seeing the wire and chair, she realised the man was dead and notified relatives, who then contacted police.

Locals said they did not recognise the man, leading investigators to believe he was not from the area. Police found no signs of assault, only ligature marks on his neck. The man is believed to have been dead for less than eight hours.

A white iPhone 11 was found beneath the body. The phone was locked, but the interface and messages were in Thai, suggesting the man may have been a Thai national. The phone has been collected as evidence.

The body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination to determine the exact cause of the mysterious death and confirm his identity. Kamala Police say the investigation is ongoing, reported The Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

