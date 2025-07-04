Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

Police torn between foul play and self-inflicted tragedy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin39 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
158 2 minutes read
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok
Photo via SiamRath

Mystery surrounds the death of a Thai man who sought help from locals in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, bearing several deep cut wounds, before tragically losing his life.

Officers from Chorakhe Noi Police Station rushed to the side of Luang Phaeng–Chachoengsao Road in Lat Krabang on Wednesday, July 2, after being alerted about a seriously injured Thai man.

Sadly, the man had already succumbed to his injuries before the officers arrived. He sustained a deep cut on his left wrist and two additional wounds to his neck, one of which reportedly severed his windpipe.

A Thai woman who witnessed the incident told police that she and her colleagues had first seen the man around 3pm that day. He had parked a black sedan near the restaurant where they worked, but they had not paid much attention to him.

When the woman stepped outside to hand food to a delivery rider, she saw the man exiting the car with blood covering his body. He called for help from her and others in the area, prompting them to contact emergency services and the police.

Thai man dies mysteriously with deep cut wounds
Photo via SiamRath

The man reportedly collapsed on the ground due to the severity of his injuries. He took his final breath and died at the scene. No one knew exactly what had happened, but many suspected someone had attacked him.

A search of the sedan revealed a Stanley knife and two cans of beer, one of which was empty. The man’s identification documents were found inside, allowing officers to contact his family.

Related Articles
Thai man dies with mysterious cut wounds on side of Bangkok road
Photo via Channel 7

His relatives arrived visibly distressed. They said he lived in Samut Prakan province but had no idea why he had travelled to the Lat Krabang area.

Police have not yet determined the cause of death, whether it was self-inflicted or the result of foul play. Police sent the body to the Police General Hospital for a full autopsy. Investigators have not yet disclosed further details.

Stanley knife and beer found in car of man who mysteriously dies
Photo via Channel 7

Another mysterious case was reported in the central province of Kanchanaburi, where a Thai woman was found dead in her bedroom. The air conditioning had been left on, and all of her valuables remained untouched.

Police intended to summon the man who was the last known visitor to the woman for questioning, but no further updates on the case have been made public.

Latest Thailand News
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

14 minutes ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

25 minutes ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

39 minutes ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

51 minutes ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

1 hour ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

1 hour ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

2 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

2 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

2 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

2 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

4 hours ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

4 hours ago
Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury Bangkok News

Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

4 hours ago
Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den Phuket News

Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den

5 hours ago
Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope Thailand News

Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

5 hours ago
Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs Business News

Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

5 hours ago
Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists Business News

Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

5 hours ago
Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars Bangkok News

Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars

5 hours ago
Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat Thailand News

Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat

6 hours ago
Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport

6 hours ago
Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US.5 billion fortune Business News

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

6 hours ago
Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard Pattaya News

Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin39 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
158 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x