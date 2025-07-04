Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

Mystery surrounds the death of a Thai man who sought help from locals in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, bearing several deep cut wounds, before tragically losing his life.

Officers from Chorakhe Noi Police Station rushed to the side of Luang Phaeng–Chachoengsao Road in Lat Krabang on Wednesday, July 2, after being alerted about a seriously injured Thai man.

Sadly, the man had already succumbed to his injuries before the officers arrived. He sustained a deep cut on his left wrist and two additional wounds to his neck, one of which reportedly severed his windpipe.

A Thai woman who witnessed the incident told police that she and her colleagues had first seen the man around 3pm that day. He had parked a black sedan near the restaurant where they worked, but they had not paid much attention to him.

When the woman stepped outside to hand food to a delivery rider, she saw the man exiting the car with blood covering his body. He called for help from her and others in the area, prompting them to contact emergency services and the police.

The man reportedly collapsed on the ground due to the severity of his injuries. He took his final breath and died at the scene. No one knew exactly what had happened, but many suspected someone had attacked him.

A search of the sedan revealed a Stanley knife and two cans of beer, one of which was empty. The man’s identification documents were found inside, allowing officers to contact his family.

His relatives arrived visibly distressed. They said he lived in Samut Prakan province but had no idea why he had travelled to the Lat Krabang area.

Police have not yet determined the cause of death, whether it was self-inflicted or the result of foul play. Police sent the body to the Police General Hospital for a full autopsy. Investigators have not yet disclosed further details.

Another mysterious case was reported in the central province of Kanchanaburi, where a Thai woman was found dead in her bedroom. The air conditioning had been left on, and all of her valuables remained untouched.

Police intended to summon the man who was the last known visitor to the woman for questioning, but no further updates on the case have been made public.