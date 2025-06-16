Thai PM won’t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced yesterday, June 15, that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will not dissolve the House of Representatives merely for political gain. However, he acknowledged that dissolving the House towards the end of a government’s term is a common practice that might enhance administrative efficiency.

Regarding recent reports of shifting alliances within the coalition, Anutin, who also serves as the Interior Minister and leads the Bhumjaithai Party, stated that it is too early to predict political affiliations. The government is expected to remain until 2027 if it completes its term, allowing ample time for political realignment discussions.

Anutin noted that even if an early House dissolution occurs, politicians will have sufficient time to determine their affiliations. He advised against viewing Cabinet reshuffles solely from a political or numerical perspective, emphasising the importance of prioritising governance and national interests.

Despite expressing Bhumjaithai’s readiness to operate in opposition, Anutin confirmed ongoing normal communication with the PM, focusing on broader concerns rather than cabinet reshuffles and ministerial roles.

Concurrently, the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) has not been included in discussions about a potential Cabinet reshuffle, according to its Secretary-General, Akanat Promphan. Akanat stressed the party’s focus on present matters rather than future speculations.

“We won’t be able to do our job if we worry about things that have not yet happened. So, I’ll say at this point, the party is still with the government.”

His remarks followed reports that a group of 21 UTN MPs recently urged PM Paetongtarn to reconsider the party’s ministerial allocation, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

When questioned about this request, Akanat, who also serves as the Industry Minister, chose not to comment, noting that such discussions are future considerations and might affect party membership. He also mentioned that those who signed the letter must adhere to party regulations.