Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

US$7 bribe lands Thai farm worker in a Singaporean bare steel

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
244 1 minute read
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination
The arrested Thai worker | Photo via The Nation

A Thai man who urinated in a drain in Singapore landed himself in jail after trying to bribe two auxiliary police officers with US$7 (approx. 177 baht) to avoid a fine.

The man, 54 year old Nanjaijumpa Kham-Ai, pleaded guilty to one count of offering corrupt gratification and was sentenced to 10 days in jail yesterday, June 2. A second similar charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The incident took place around 7pm on December 17 last year near Sungei Tengah Lodge in Choa Chu Kang. Nanjaijumpa, who had worked in Singapore since 2017 as a farm worker, had just finished work and cycled to a nearby shop to fix his phone.

After realising he didn’t have enough money for the repair, he urinated into a drain before heading back to the farm to get cash.

Related Articles

Two auxiliary police officers, Ong Seng Hock and Prabakar Hisparan, employed by Certis Cisco and deployed to the National Environment Agency, witnessed the act and approached Nanjaijumpa. They informed him it was an offence and asked for his ID to issue a fine.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Tung Shou Pin, Nanjaijumpa was in a rush to pay for his phone repairs before the shop closed. He pleaded with the officers in Hokkien to let the matter go, claiming it was common for people to urinate in that area.

Nanjaijumpa then offered US$7 to Ong, who refused, explaining they were not allowed to accept money. The Thai man repeated the offer to Prabakar, who also declined. Undeterred, he slipped the cash directly into Prabakar’s sling bag.

Ong told him to take the money back, reiterating that they were public servants. Prabakar then called the police, and Nanjaijumpa was arrested on the spot.

In court, he apologised via a Thai interpreter, saying, promising not to urinate in public again. He was not represented by a lawyer.

For offering a bribe, he could have faced up to five years in jail and a fine of up to US$100,000, reported The Nation.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

20 minutes ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

53 minutes ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

1 hour ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

1 hour ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

2 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

2 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

2 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

2 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

3 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

4 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

4 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

4 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

4 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

5 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

5 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

5 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

5 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

5 hours ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

6 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

6 hours ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

6 hours ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

6 hours ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

6 hours ago
Crime NewsNews
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
244 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

1 day ago
Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

1 day ago
Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

1 day ago
Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x