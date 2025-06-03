Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

A Thai man who urinated in a drain in Singapore landed himself in jail after trying to bribe two auxiliary police officers with US$7 (approx. 177 baht) to avoid a fine.

The man, 54 year old Nanjaijumpa Kham-Ai, pleaded guilty to one count of offering corrupt gratification and was sentenced to 10 days in jail yesterday, June 2. A second similar charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The incident took place around 7pm on December 17 last year near Sungei Tengah Lodge in Choa Chu Kang. Nanjaijumpa, who had worked in Singapore since 2017 as a farm worker, had just finished work and cycled to a nearby shop to fix his phone.

After realising he didn’t have enough money for the repair, he urinated into a drain before heading back to the farm to get cash.

Two auxiliary police officers, Ong Seng Hock and Prabakar Hisparan, employed by Certis Cisco and deployed to the National Environment Agency, witnessed the act and approached Nanjaijumpa. They informed him it was an offence and asked for his ID to issue a fine.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Tung Shou Pin, Nanjaijumpa was in a rush to pay for his phone repairs before the shop closed. He pleaded with the officers in Hokkien to let the matter go, claiming it was common for people to urinate in that area.

Nanjaijumpa then offered US$7 to Ong, who refused, explaining they were not allowed to accept money. The Thai man repeated the offer to Prabakar, who also declined. Undeterred, he slipped the cash directly into Prabakar’s sling bag.

Ong told him to take the money back, reiterating that they were public servants. Prabakar then called the police, and Nanjaijumpa was arrested on the spot.

In court, he apologised via a Thai interpreter, saying, promising not to urinate in public again. He was not represented by a lawyer.

For offering a bribe, he could have faced up to five years in jail and a fine of up to US$100,000, reported The Nation.