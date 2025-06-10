Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

Facebook post accuses Somsak of favouring Chinese visitors at Government House

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin responded to mounting criticism over photos of him with Chinese students at Government House, clarifying that the encounter was simply a new year greeting, not an act of preferential treatment.

Somsak addressed the controversy today, June 10, following a Facebook post by CSI LA, a popular social media page.

The post, published on Sunday, accused him of allowing Chinese students and business operators to visit him at Government House, allegedly without the same scrutiny or formalities that Thai citizens must undergo.

“These photos were taken when the students visited me to offer new year greetings,” Somsak explained. “I did not receive any gifts from them; I was the one giving gifts, including towels, to them.”

The photos attracted attention after some Chinese teenagers reportedly posted disrespectful comments about Thailand on social media, with one even calling Thailand a “province of China.”

CSI LA further claimed that this behaviour was encouraged by certain Thai officials, with the Government House seemingly offering preferential access to Chinese nationals.

The criticism escalated with accusations that Chinese visitors were granted easier entry to Government House compared to Thai citizens, who often face a stringent screening process.

Some posts on social media even suggested that the Chinese students were allowed to meet a deputy prime minister, receive presents, and take photos in front of the Garuda emblem, all without any formal security checks.

“While Thai soldiers risk their lives protecting our borders, politicians and former soldiers are shamelessly opening the door for Chinese nationals,” the post read, questioning the government’s national pride and security practices.

Somsak firmly rejected the notion of preferential treatment, explaining that the photos in question were taken when he was serving as deputy prime minister, without holding any specific ministry position.

He also addressed concerns about the video clip shared online, clarifying that it was misleading, with false captions added to tarnish his reputation, reported The Nation.

“I had a five-minute conversation with the students, during which I mentioned that I too have Chinese heritage,” he said, denying any claims of disrespect or malice.

While Somsak has now clarified the situation, the controversy continues to stir debate about the balance between diplomacy, national pride, and public perception.

