Cell shock: Thai cops gear up with Israeli tech to bust scam rings

Scammers beware, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) are now armed with cutting-edge Israeli tech to crack phones, catch fraudsters and bring cyber crooks to justice faster than you can say “call centre con.”

The RTP beefed up their cybercrime-fighting arsenal with state-of-the-art digital forensic tools from Israeli firm Cellebrite, giving officers the power to extract crucial data from phones and hunt down online criminals with precision.

Over 100 officers nationwide have been trained to use the high-tech gear, which was unveiled at a recent ceremony at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on March 21.

Cellebrite, known globally for its digital intelligence solutions, is now helping Thai police take on everything from call centre scams to child exploitation cases and international crime syndicates.

RTP Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot told officers that sophisticated tools like these are vital in a world where scammers are getting bolder, sometimes even trying to fool the police.

“Some scammers now claim to be trafficking victims when caught. Once they’re sent home, they flaunt piles of cash on social media before jumping back into scams.”

“We need digital evidence that can’t be disputed to bring these criminals to justice.”

The tech gives investigators the ability to retrieve, analyse and present mobile data in court, a game-changer in prosecuting online offenders, said Thatchai.

“We require technology that is indisputable by suspects. This advanced technology will safeguard our society.”

CIB commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej said the move brings Thai police in line with international standards in cyber forensics, allowing them to better adapt to the fast-changing digital crime scene.

Officers from 16 police divisions took part in the programme, divided into three groups: 20 professional users, 50 advanced operators, and a massive 940 general users trained for basic use, Bangkok Post reported.

The initiative has also been hailed as a success in international cooperation, with Israeli ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv adding that the collaboration is a great example of using technology to protect society from digital threats.