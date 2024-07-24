Nonthaburi official arrested over alleged 100,000 baht bribe

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police arrested the 48 year old director of the New Bang Bua Thong Municipality Public Works Division, in Nonthaburi on allegations of accepting a 100,000 baht bribe in exchange for a building permit. He claims the money was for hiring external engineers and architects.

Chayut, accompanied by his lawyer, submitted a letter of clarification and evidence to Police Major General Prasong Chaleampin, at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters yesterday. He was accused by the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) and the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of accepting a bribe for issuing a permit to construct a four-storey building in Nonthaburi.

Chayut explained that the 90,000 baht (US$2,500) in cash, which was handed over to him by the complainant, was not a bribe for the building permit. Instead, he asserted that it was the payment for engaging external architects and engineers to oversee the construction rigorously.

He mentioned that the complainant had previously submitted faulty construction plans for consultation multiple times, necessitating corrections on two occasions regarding land survey data and external fire escape extensions.

Given that the building in question is a substantial four-storey structure, Chayut advised the complainant to hire external professionals to design and supervise the project. He stressed that any construction issues could result in damages worth millions of baht.

Chayut had initially estimated the cost of hiring these professionals at 150,000 baht (US$4,1000), but the complainant negotiated it down to 100,000 baht (US$2,800), with a 10,000 baht (US$280) deposit already given to the architect.

Permit bribe

The remaining 90,000 baht was scheduled to be handed over on July 4, divided into 60,000 baht (US$1,660) for the engineer and 30,000 baht (US$830) for the architect. Due to the architect’s sudden illness, Chayut received the money on their behalf.

On the day the money was handed over, the complainant was also supposed to submit the finalised fire escape extension plans for the permit’s issuance. The Mayor of New Bang Bua Thong had already approved the permit on July 2, awaiting only the official numbering to make it effective.

However, instead of delivering the plans, the complainant arrived with police officers, leading to Chayut’s arrest. During the ongoing investigation and internal inquiry, another official managed to get the permit numbered and legally effective, even though the required fire escape plans had not been submitted.

Chayut believes this situation stems from a misunderstanding about the purpose of the money, which was intended solely for consulting fees for engineers and architects to ensure construction safety and compliance with ministerial regulations.

He emphasised that, as the Director of the Public Works Division, he had no authority to issue permits and would never compromise his position for 100,000 baht. He insisted that he did not personally benefit from the money and that his government salary was sufficient, reported KhaoSod.

After submitting the clarification documents and evidence to the CIB investigators, Chayut and his lawyer plan to file a complaint against the complainant at the Nonthaburi Police Station for false reporting and malicious prosecution.