Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

Ryan Turner32 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
Image of the suspect next to a damaged vehicle | Photo via KhaoSod

A man with suspected mental health issues has been reported to have damaged parked vehicles in Chiang Mai, prompting residents to call for appropriate intervention from relevant authorities.

Today, October 6, Chiang Mai residents contacted local media after a man was seen smashing car windows with rocks across the Mueang district and surrounding areas. The man appeared homeless and displayed erratic behaviour, according to witnesses.

Residents shared CCTV footage with reporters, showing the man damaging parked cars and storefronts. In some cases, he reportedly attempted to confront vehicle owners with a rock.

Photo via KhaoSod

Following reports, police briefly detained the man to de-escalate the situation, but later released him. No charges were filed.

The most recent incident occurred on the night of October 5, when the man was reportedly seen breaking the windows of two vehicles near the Chiang Mai moat. Residents expressed concern that he had returned to public areas despite earlier police intervention.

According to KhaoSod, police said the individual is believed to have a mental health condition, which limits legal action under current regulations. Officers noted that they can only issue warnings and refer the matter to social service agencies.

Locals have requested that relevant agencies step in to assess the man’s condition and, if necessary, provide medical care or arrange placement in a suitable facility to prevent future incidents.

Residents say they remain cautious and hope the individual receives appropriate assistance.

Photo via KhaoSod

In a separate incident back in July, municipal officers in Pattaya responded to reports of a woman experiencing mental distress while walking without a shirt on along Bun Kanchana Soi 2 in the Jomtien area.

Authorities were alerted by concerned residents and quickly located the woman, who was escorted to the municipal centre for initial assistance. She was later referred to relevant medical and psychological services.

