Measles outbreak closes Tak school | The Thaiger

Measles outbreak closes Tak school
A school near the Myanmar border in Tak’s Mae Ramat district has been closed indefinitely after local public-health officials discovered 13 students were contagious with measles. Tak is on Thailand’s central west border with Myanmar.
Six of the students from the New Road Learning Centre are currently in serious condition in hospital. Most of the school’s students are Burmese children and many have never been vaccinated.
Health officials are advising parents to keep their children at home if they show any signs of measles symptoms.
“And please take them to a doctor,” said an official visiting the learning centre.
“Measles is an acute systemic viral infection that can cause fever, a rash and breathing difficulty. It can also be fatal.”
Although Measles is highly contagious, it is preventable with a vaccine.
Phuket
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in Phuket
There are many fine-dining experiences in Phuket. And there are some that, whilst not traditional fine-dining, deserve to be rated amongst the best and worthy of a visit. Here, in no particular order, is the list of the Top 10 Fine-Dining Restaurants in Phuket you just have to visit when on the island.
The 9th Floor
Patong. The 9th Floor Restaurant & Bar, located in The Sky Inn Condo in Patong is a rare hidden gem offering award-winning Mediterranean cuisine. The 9th Floor has created a unique dining experience with spectacular sunset, and a dramatic night view of Patong with a refreshing sea breeze. The well-trained “Angels” are there to guide you through the exclusive menu and the 300-label+ wine list.
If you’re looking for an unforgettable night while you’re at dreamy Phuket, the 9th Floor Restaurant promises an experience that will send you to cloud nine. Perched on the, well, ninth floor of the Sky Inn Condotel, you’ll be able to take in sensational views of the city or the spectacular sunset through the cascading floor-to-ceiling glass windows. You’re also served by ‘Angels’, a team of elegant women who are renowned for their stellar service. All this plus elegant yet unpretentious Mediterranean fare that has sated the appetites of hungry diners for the past 10 years, what’s not to like?
While the restaurant remains loyal to its Swiss roots with four types of fondue offered as the cornerstone of the menu, the selection here’s impressive and expansive. If you’re a true aficionado of classic cuisine, be sure to look out for the 9th Floor’s monthly degustation evenings for a finely curated experience. To complete the night, take your pick from their newly expanded selection of premium wines and spirits. Think gin and whisky from Scotland, rum from Nicaragua, and many many more. If you need any recommendations, just ask any one of your friendly ‘Angels’! Now, who can resist a great meal, spectacular views, and exceptional service?
Website | Facebook | Bookings 081 079 2699
White Box
Kalim. The White Box Restaurant of Phuket, is the quintessentially elegant, white-washed beach restaurant in Phuket, attracting both tourists and locals alike. This Phuket restaurant offers an experience which blends the best fine French and Thai Cuisine on the island.
Once a famous Kalim beach-front house, this stunning venue was redesigned as an elegant Phuket restaurant, decorated in white and blue, boasting a mediterranean ambiance, while keeping a minimalist style.
This Phuket restaurant boasts a location which is nothing short of breathtaking. With unobstructed views of Patong Bay, and waves almost crashing at your feet, this restaurant in Phuket is paradise.
An impressive three-storey complex by Kalim Beach, this is a one-stop experience for dinner, drinks, and an after party. One of the few beach-side establishments in West Phuket, this is an hour and a half’s ride from Patong, past rolling hills and stunning sea views. Built on huge granite rocks, White Box is like the beach house you’ve always wished you had: tastefully decorated in white with an expansive view of the surrounding sea and coasts, serviced by a superb kitchen and wait staff.
Food here is ‘Mediterranean Asian’ shot through with refined French sensibilities, revolving around seafood-heavy plates. Hokkaido scallops are served as a light carpaccio atop a bed of wilted spinach and pickled artichoke hearts, then dressed with little more than olive oil and a touch of lime.
Website | Facebook | Bookings 076 346 271
PRU
Nai thon. PRU takes its name from Phuket’s indigenous lore: a place where the wild forest meets the sea. At this confluence of land and water, the earth is verdant and nourishing, enlivening the local cuisine and stirring epicurean ambitions with newfound creativity.
Inspired by Phuket’s legacy as a culinary crossroad and the island’s unique terroir, PRU at Trisara is pursuing our own culinary ambition – to elevate farm-to-table cooking to a new level. We use nature’s gifts from our own farm and do our part to give back, ensuring that life’s cycle continues to blossom and ripen.
Our meals tell a story, drawing out subtle and bold flavours from the herbs, flowers, plants and roots that grow wild in our garden, producing dishes that are both poetic and honest. Our culinary style is founded on Western tradition and influenced by the exotic, regional cuisine at our locale.
Bookings 076 310 100
Thong Dee – The Kathu Brasserie
Kathu. Not quite ‘fine dining’ but a very popular restaurant of excellent integrity in Phuket which was the Trip Advisor Most Popular Restaurant in Phuket for 2017. You will treated like a fine-dining guest and the food is reliably excellent.
“We invite You for a great dining experience,
Where You come as You Are and leave like a Star
Located on a quiet street, just 10 min drive from Patong,
You will find a fine choice of European Classics, Thai Cuisine & House Specialties
with something to suit every occasion and pocket
On Sundays We serve our famous Sunday Roasts – All day from 12pm-22pm
Come and make a Memory with us in a modern, warm and friendly ambiance
with chillax tunes playing and free pool table on 2nd floor.”
Bookings 076 319 323
Black Ginger
Nai Yang. This fusion Thai fine dining restaurant sits within the scenic surroundings of The Slate five-star hotel. The distinct indoor and outdoor dining space incorporates traditional Thai architectural style with contemporary design and luxurious touches, set on a platform over the hotel’s lagoon. The restaurant’s chef Anongrat Meklai cooks up classic and modern Thai dishes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and is particularly well known for her flavorful som tam, tom yum and Panang curry.
Bookings 076 327 006
Acqua
Kalim. This award-winning restaurant in Kalim Beach showcases the modern Italian cuisine of the accomplished Sardinian chef Alessandro Frau, with a particularly extensive range of Italian wines and modern interiors exhibiting chic black and white décor. The exceptionally appealing menu comprises dishes such as yellowfin tuna carpaccio marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon, topped with fresh artichokes and bottarga, Sicilian red prawns with jus, poached Maine lobster, and wood fired roasted suckling pig with saffron.
Bookings 076 618127
Royal Namtok
Unique, bespoke, boutique. After 20 years running their own award-winning, high-class restaurant “De Tafeljoncker” in Antwerp/Belgium, Marc and Corry shipped all their decorations and equipment to Phuket where they build in 2007 a private villa which at five o’clock it turns into a French, fine dining restaurant.
Chef Marc De Schrijver (owner) creates French classic dishes with a personal touch of healthy/detox, Thai Plants, herbs and local, natural products and flavors.
Your host, Corry Ringoet (owner) takes care of the guests with a personalized service with eye for details, also table cooking in front of the guest, that many suspected had long ago, died out.
Only six tables, richly decorated with golden plates and silver cutlery, crystal glassware and napkins in engraved silver napkin holders to pamper you and your table friends, celebrating special moments.
Their motto: “Dining out must be a precious moment, fine gastronomy served with an eye for details”.
Bookings 087 263 7327
Siam Supper Club
This chic bar and grill is considered one of Phuket’s most sophisticated drinking and dining spots, combining elegant interiors with West Coast cuisine and an ambience created by jazz and lounge music. Expect to see aged grilled tenderloin steaks, fresh seafood and an array of pasta and pizza dishes on the menu. Perhaps start with the Wagyu beef carpaccio or pan-seared foie gras, followed by lobster ravioli, pizza Napoletana or classic tom yum goong, with one of the restaurant’s indulgent desserts to finish.
Bookings 076 270 936
Blue Elephant
Phuket Town. Be transported away from the hustle and bustle of Phuket Town as you step into the lush rounds of the Blue Elephant. Located in the 105 year old Phra Pitak Chinpracha Mansion, which was built in the Sino-Portugese style and combining elements of traditional Feng Shui in its architecture, Blue Elephant is Thai cuisine at its finest.
At Blue Elephant, award-winning Chef Nooror Somany Steppe takes diners on a culinary adventure commencing with traditional Thai heritage dishes through to her vision of the “Thai Kitchen of Tomorrow”. Specialty dishes drawn from the royal courts and literature of the Kings of Thailand give diners a most delicious history lesson.
Drawing inspiration from Chef Nooror’s myriad of travels and overseas experiences as a Star Chef, and accurately reflecting the present-day cosmopolitan nature of Thailand, diners can also expect to see Western classics with a decidedly Thai twist – Croquettes Koong Kiew Wan is a fusion dish inspired by the strong relationship between Thailand and Belgium, while Thai red curry paste and sweet chill sauce give the Crispy Crab Soufflé an extra zest.
Bookings 076 354 355
Tub Kha Khao
Phuket Town. Not strictly fine-dining but an extremely pleasant, and not too expensive, authentic local Peranakan-style dining experience. Tu Kab Khao is a great Thai restaurant in a 120-year-old building on Phang Nga Road in Phuket Old Town. It focuses on serving delicious dishes from Southern Thailand, offering an exceptional local dining experience. The restaurant is easily spotted along the street of similarly old and beautiful buildings because of the giant multi-coloured lobster fastened to one wall. Starters here include unusual bites, such as a mackerel soup with tamarind as well as spicy fish cakes.
Bookings 076 608 888
The Boathouse Restaurant
Kata. The Boathouse hotel sits on the shores of Kata Beach, affording guests ocean views from their rooms and as they dine at the celebrated restaurant. The Boathouse Restaurant offers both Thai and western cuisine in a fine dining setting with indoor and outdoor seating and a wine list that has consistently won awards each year. As an added incentive for dining here, the restaurant provides complimentary transfers for diners staying in the Kata and Karon area.
Bookings 076 330 015
Opinion
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
What exactly is this Chindia? In a nutshell it’s a flash drive marketplace with 1/3 of the world’s population – China and India.
For a great number of Phuket hoteliers, the first half of 2018 saw marketplace velocity, where RevPAR’s rose on surging demand, and the most often heard comment was the ignominious ‘same same’. Though room rate growth was not there, volume ruled the day.
Next came, what is referred to on the Mainland as the ‘boat sinking’ and suddenly the monsoon gloom thrust the blazing sun into a dark room, way out back. Chinese numbers sunk, airlift declined and online chatter in China denounced not only Phuket but cast a broader shadow on Brand Thailand.
The traditional concept that the mojo of Thai teflon would result in only a slight momentary blip turned out to be erroneous. While the fallout from the incident has lessened, there remains a strongly demonstrated downward shift in Mainland Chinese tourists to both Phuket and Thailand.
What is clear is that there can be no separation in negative sentiment between Phuket and the larger Thai brand. Essentially both get a collective emoji award with an ‘un-smiley’ face.
Another negative has been the depreciation of the Mainland Chinese currency, the yuan. While most of the damage has been done over the past 4 years, this year has seen further erosion, as the Thai baht has remained strong.
Hoteliers staring into the looking glass of the fast approaching 2019 are increasingly being fixated by the magnetic attraction of Chindia. What exactly is this Chindia? In a nutshell it’s a flash drive marketplace with 1/3 of the world’s population – China and India.
What’s most attractive is door-to-door average flying time to major gateways in both countries of 4 to 5 and a half hours. Over the years I have been asked the question “what is the secret of Phuket’s success?” A great deal of it actually has to do with geography.
Geography has a lot to do with accidental tourism. One can look back to 1967 and the ensuring decade when Thai Airways was instrumental in opening up broad access to Bali which was a connector from Bangkok, and fitting into the Sydney to London route as key access points. In those days, the constraints of long-haul flights made the refueling stop necessary but fast forward to the present and the emergence of single body dominated low-cost airlines fits like a glove into the Phuket Chindia equation. Yes history buffs, Thailand’s flag carrier was a key enabler of early stage Bali hotel growth.
There is little doubt that Indian tourism holds great promise for Phuket. Geography helps, as does the depth of the islands tourism sector to cater to marque events like Indian weddings. Looking into the numbers is enlightening, as there are two significant events on the island which are both valued in excess of US$10 million in spend.
Leading the change has been India’s GoAir who launched direct flights between Phuket and New Delhi as well as Mumbai in October. Next month Bengaluru will be added. Will other Indian carriers such a IndiGo or Jet Airways follow, or will AirAsia join the fray? It’s clearly only a matter of time.
Just last week, I was talking about STR hotel performance data on Phuket in October, and the fact is year-on-year performance remains ‘constrained’ or in straight talk -broad business is down. Inside the numbers some hotels have held traction but in the big picture, the loss is evident event to the blindsided types out there.
The China situation has been hurtful. And though it’s comforting to see Russian travelers at Phuket International Airport lugging pink and blue plastic buckets of mangos around, the reality is the island’s tourism market is a year-round proposition and relying on snowbirds alone won’t cut it.
We live in an industry that flirts with the thin line between love and hate. The Chinese came, they were loved, then hated and now truly missed. With India, the play is cautious optimism, but the mounting importance of a solid Chindia strategy is the most prolific question facing island hotels now and in the coming year.
Thailand
Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade
PHOTO: LookEast Magazine
Tourism from India will increase markedly over the next ten years.
This prediction from the head of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Wichit Prakorpkoson. By 2028 he says he expects 10 million Indian visitors each year. About Chinese tourism, the ATTA chief say he expected the numbers to slow from previous trends but there will still be 20 million visitors from China coming to Thailand annually in ten years time.
Speaking to Thai Rath, he also called for the free visa-on-arrival scheme to be extended to after Songkran (April 13) and make it easier for tourists to visit neighboring countries.
He predicted that Chinese tourism would be back to normal by January 2019 after the downturn in Q4, 2018. He says 10.5 million visitors from China have come to Thailand this year among the 38 million total arrivals.
“The 20% growth in Chinese tourism year-on-year is no longer sustainable but I expect 11-11.5 million Chinese to come in 2019.
He says he expects a dramatic surge in Indian tourism – 1.5 million visitors for 2018. But he expects this to grow to 20% a year and be 3 million visitors annually in five years time and 10 million in ten years time.
Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat revealed in the same article that requests have been made and granted for an increase in flights from India into Phuket and Don Muang airports.
He also wants to make renting vehicles easier for tourists by making temporary licences easier to get and doing away with fines levied on people renting to those without licences.
