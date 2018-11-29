Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
SOURCE: Siamchon
A melee broke out earlier today at the Taboo Club in Pattaya’s Walking Street. It got heated after a bouncer insisted that a Chinese tourist apologise to a bar girl he had ‘rejected’.
Chinese tourists had headed to the bar and were then approached by bar girls. But 25 year old Yang Zhan didn’t appreciate her advances and asked that she not sit down with him.
But the bar girl was persistent, as the story goes, causing Yang to shout at her at the top of his voice, according to Siamchon News. This apparently upset the bar girl who claims she was ‘affronted’.
When it came time to leave a bouncer at the Club insisted that the tourist couldn’t leave until an apology had been made.
Yang declined the request and, well, you know how it goes…
Yang’s ended up with an injury above his right eyebrow and a hole in the rear of his T-shirt. All the participants in the brawl, including the manager of the club, were taken to the local police station.
Police fined everyone involved in the fight, whilst the manager was prosecuted for serving alcohol after hours and remaining open after hours.
The tourists said it was terrible to face such a situation when out for a quiet drink. He said the whole incident was detrimental to tourism.
Such is another night in the World Class Family Tourist Destination.
Pattaya
Pattaya kathoey thief charged over Walking Street theft
A video on the Pattaya Online Facebook site shows the chief of the national tourist police and Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch sorting out a theft in the seaside ‘World Class Family Resort’.
An alleged ladyboy thief, 23 year old Sunthorn Huajaipetch from Nakorn Ratchasima, had been nabbed after a theft along the notorious Walking Street.
35 year old Italian Daniele Freda says he had been walking past the Oasis Bar when the lady boy came up and ‘grabbed’ the tourist suggesting some sexual activity. Not long after the tourist realised he had lost his wallet and went to the police.
Sunthorn admitted everything. ‘She’ said after lifting the tourist’s wallet she had put it in a trash can and retrieved it after the tourist was out of sight. Mr Freda say she had stolen 5,270 baht in cash.
Sunthorn has been charged with theft.
รวบสาวประเภทสองลักทรัพย์นักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติ วันนี้ (26 พ.ย.) พล.ต.ท.ธีรพล คุปตานนท์ ผู้บัญชาการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว พร้อมด้วย พ.ต.อ.อภิชัย กรอบเพชร ผกก.สภ.เมืองพัทยา จ.ชลบุรี เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจตรวจคนเข้าเมือง และกำลังทำการควบคุมตัว นายสุนทร หัวใจเพชร อายุ 23 ปี สาวประเภทสองชาวจังหวัดนครราชสีมา หลังก่อเหตุลักทรัพย์ Mr.Daniele Freda อายุ 35 ปี สัญชาติอิตาลี ได้ของกลางเป็นเงิน 5,270 บาท มาทำการแถลงผลการจับกุมโดยกล่าวหาว่า “ลักทรัพย์ในเวลากลางคืน” สืบเนื่องจากคืนที่ผ่านมาขณะกำลังเดินอยู่บริเวณหน้าร้านโอเอซิส ถ.วอล์คกิ้งสตรีท พัทยาใต้ ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี พบ นายสุนทร สาวประเภทสองยืนอยู่ จากนั้นได้ทำทีเข้ามาชวนพูดคุยและกอดลูบคลำจากนั้นจึงก่อเหตุลักเอาทรัพย์สินจากกระเป๋าไป เมื่อแยกย้ายออกมาและสำรวจดูก็พบว่ากระเป๋าเงินหาย ไปจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความดังกล่าว สอบสวนนายสุนทร ให้การรับสารภาพว่าเป็นผู้ก่อเหตุลักทรัพย์นักท่องเที่ยวคนดังกล่าวไปจริง โดยทำทีเข้าไปกอดผู้เสียหายทางด้านหน้าและใช้มือล้วงกระเป๋ากางเกง จากนั้นก็นำทรัพย์สินไปซุกซ่อนบริเวณถุงขยะใกล้ที่เกิดเหตุ จนผู้เสียหายเดินจากไปจึงเดินไปเก็บทรัพย์สินกระทั่งถูกตามจับกุมตัวดังกล่าว….
Posted by Pattayaonlinenews on Monday, November 26, 2018
SOURCE: Pattaya Online News
Pattaya
Car crashes into back of truck in Chon Buri, four killed
A driver and three passengers have all been killed after their car collided with the rear of a truck in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district early today.
Police say the accident happened around 2.30am on the Sukhumvit road in Tambon Bang Lamung of Bang Lamung district, heading towards Sattahip.
Emergency responders spent more than half an hour using hydraulic iron cutters to remove the victims from the wreckage of the car.
The three passengers were identified as 53 year old Thongphet Pekon, 51 year old Chamras Phothibat and 45 year old Charassaeng Wichachai.
The driver did not carry any identification and has yet to be identified.
The 60 year old truck driver, Prayad Khurasi, said he was changing from the left to the right lanes to make a U-turn when the can hit the rear of his truck.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Pattaya
Wanted UK brothers arrested during a raid in Chonburi
PHOTO: Thai Immigration Bureau
Thai Immigration have filled in the details of an armed night raid earlier this week at a Chonburi hotel.
The men arrested have been named as 43 year old Joseph Mulhare and his 38 year old brother Gregory Mulhare.
Their arrest followed a cat and mouse game as the pair moved from Pattaya to Bangkok before they were eventually taken in at gunpoint in the early hours of Tuesday morning, this week.
The Thai Immigration website says that the brothers were wanted by the North West Regional Crime Unit in the UK who made representations to the British Embassy in Bangkok.
They are wanted on charges related to dealing in cocaine, amphetamines, ecstasy, MDMA and cannabis.
The Liverpool Echo in the UK reported that the brothers were originally from the Wirral and had travelled to Thailand earlier this month.
Thai immigration discovered they were staying in South Pattaya at The Link Hotel. They were often seen frequenting the Unique Blue Sports Bar.
They learned that they were being pursued by the Thai police and subsequently went to Room 305 at The Loft in Pratumnak Hill owned by Wirawan Luangleu.
On November 18 the pair paid Wirawan 2,000 baht to take them to Khao San Road Bangkok.
From here they went to Suvarnabhumi Airport attempting to give officers the slip. They changed taxis at the airport and proceeded to Sukhumvit Suites in Asoke in Bangkok.
At 10pm on November 19 they checked out and went by taxi to Panda Resort in Don Hua Lor district of Chonburi where they were arrested at 2.30 am the next morning.
Their visas have been revoked and they are being prepared for deportation back to the UK.
SOURCE: Thai Immigration
