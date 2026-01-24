Man arrested after fatal stabbing of his 89-year-old grandmother

Police arrested a 44-year-old man after the fatal stabbing of his 89-year-old grandmother at a family home in Udon Thani province, north-eastern Thailand. The suspect told investigators he believed he was possessed by two spirits at the time of the incident.

The killing occurred at a residence in Nong Hai subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers from Huai Luang Police Station responded to a report of a fatal assault and found the elderly woman dead inside the house with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was identified as Mrs Tan, 89. The suspect, identified by police as Mr Kiattisak, also known as “Ham Noi”, is her grandson and lived at the same address. A fruit-peeling knife was recovered at the scene and taken into evidence.

Police detained Mr Kiattisak shortly after the incident. Officers said he initially refused to give a statement and remained silent during questioning. He was taken to Huai Luang Police Station for further investigation.

On 24 January 2026, at 5.16pm, investigators reported that the suspect later confessed during police questioning. According to officers, Mr Kiattisak stated that he believed he was possessed by two spirits, which he named, and said this caused him to lose control. He told police he bowed to his grandmother before attacking her whilst she was speaking to him.

Pol Lt Col Manit Kaewcharoen, deputy superintendent of Huai Luang Police Station, confirmed that the suspect has been formally charged with intentional homicide. He said a preliminary drug test returned a negative result.

Police stated that investigators are examining whether the suspect has a history of mental illness and whether he had failed to take prescribed medication prior to the incident. Further medical and psychological assessments are expected to be requested as part of the legal process.

Khaosod reported the case, citing police statements and updates from the investigation. Officers said the suspect remains in custody whilst prosecutors prepare the case file for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have not released additional details about the timeline of the attack or whether other individuals were present at the home at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.