Loan shark gang member arrested in Kanchanaburi after years on the run

A former member of a loan shark gang has been arrested in Kanchanaburi after fleeing authorities for more than two years, police said on 24 January 2026.

The suspect, identified by police as Mr Kittisak, aged 37, was detained at a residence in Moo 2, Tha Makham subdistrict, Mueang Kanchanaburi district. The arrest followed an outstanding warrant issued by Chiang Mai Provincial Court on 10 May 2023.

According to the Crime Suppression Division, the arrest was ordered by Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the division. The operation was carried out by officers from Division 5 under the supervision of Pol Col Thanawat Hinyokhin and Pol Lt Col Sukhsit Prasert.

Police said Mr Kittisak was charged with jointly operating an unlicensed moneylending business and charging interest rates exceeding the legal limit. Investigators stated that the offences occurred in early 2022 whilst the suspect was operating in Chiang Mai province.

The investigation found that Mr Kittisak and his associates targeted small business owners and individuals experiencing financial hardship. Loans were typically issued in amounts of around 5,000 baht per person. Authorities said at least 30 to 40 borrowers were affected.

Borrowers were required to repay 250 baht per day over a period of 24 days, resulting in interest charges significantly above what is permitted under Thai law. Collection was carried out daily by members of the group, police said.

Several victims later filed complaints at Mae Rim Police Station in Chiang Mai, prompting an investigation and the issuance of an arrest warrant. After the warrant was issued, the suspect reportedly fled the area and avoided capture by relocating to Kanchanaburi province.

Officers tracked the suspect’s movements and confirmed his location before making the arrest. During questioning, Mr Kittisak admitted to his involvement in the illegal lending operation, according to police. He told investigators that he had since stopped daily lending activities.

The suspect was transferred to Mae Rim Police Station for further legal proceedings. Khaosod reported details of the case, which has covered several similar investigations into illegal lending networks across Thailand.