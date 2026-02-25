Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

Trat police arrested a Thai man for killing his creditor to avoid repaying a debt and stealing the victim’s gold necklace worth more than 74,000 baht.

The victim, 48 year old Thatsana Boon-aui, was found dead inside his car parked near a mangrove forest in Trat province on the morning of February 24. Police said he was shot once in the right eye. Cash at around 100,000 baht was found in his trouser pocket.

A witness told Mueang Trat Police Station he went to the area to fish at about 3pm of February 23 and noticed the car parked with its engine still running. He said he rode past without checking.

The witness later learned from a friend who visited the scene on the next day that there was a gunshot hole in the vehicle’s window. The friend approached the pickup and found the man dead, and they then notified police.

Police said Thatsana was the son of a businessman from Chanthaburi province. His family owns several fruit orchards in Chanthaburi and other provinces.

Relatives told police Thatsana said he was going to meet a client to collect a payment before leaving home in the afternoon. The family later confirmed that his gold necklace, valued at more than 74,000 baht, was missing.

Investigators traced the necklace to a gold shop in the provincial city centre, where police found it had been sold. The woman who sold it was identified as the girlfriend of the suspect, 33 year old Nueng.

Police arrested the girlfriend and later detained Nueng at about 9pm last night. Police said he confessed and told investigators the killing was linked to a personal dispute and debt.

Nueng told police he and Thatsana were travelling in the same vehicle when they argued over money he owed. He said he then shot Thatsana with a .38 firearm.

He told police he dumped Thatsana’s phone in a pond about 50 metres from the pickup and threw the firearm into a canal about 200 to 300 metres from the scene.

Nueng admitted taking the gold necklace and said he asked his girlfriend to sell it at a shop. He insisted she did not know about the killing.