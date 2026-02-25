Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 25, 2026, 1:38 PM
50 1 minute read
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

Trat police arrested a Thai man for killing his creditor to avoid repaying a debt and stealing the victim’s gold necklace worth more than 74,000 baht.

The victim, 48 year old Thatsana Boon-aui, was found dead inside his car parked near a mangrove forest in Trat province on the morning of February 24. Police said he was shot once in the right eye. Cash at around 100,000 baht was found in his trouser pocket.

A witness told Mueang Trat Police Station he went to the area to fish at about 3pm of February 23 and noticed the car parked with its engine still running. He said he rode past without checking.

The witness later learned from a friend who visited the scene on the next day that there was a gunshot hole in the vehicle’s window. The friend approached the pickup and found the man dead, and they then notified police.

Police said Thatsana was the son of a businessman from Chanthaburi province. His family owns several fruit orchards in Chanthaburi and other provinces.

Thai man killed in car by his debtor
Photo via ThaiRath

Relatives told police Thatsana said he was going to meet a client to collect a payment before leaving home in the afternoon. The family later confirmed that his gold necklace, valued at more than 74,000 baht, was missing.

Investigators traced the necklace to a gold shop in the provincial city centre, where police found it had been sold. The woman who sold it was identified as the girlfriend of the suspect, 33 year old Nueng.

Related Articles

Police arrested the girlfriend and later detained Nueng at about 9pm last night. Police said he confessed and told investigators the killing was linked to a personal dispute and debt.

Thai man found dead in car
Photo via ThaiRath

Nueng told police he and Thatsana were travelling in the same vehicle when they argued over money he owed. He said he then shot Thatsana with a .38 firearm.

He told police he dumped Thatsana’s phone in a pond about 50 metres from the pickup and threw the firearm into a canal about 200 to 300 metres from the scene.

Nueng admitted taking the gold necklace and said he asked his girlfriend to sell it at a shop. He insisted she did not know about the killing.

Debtor kills creditor in car in Trat to avoid repayment
Photo via SiamRath

Latest Thailand News
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

23 seconds ago
Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault

13 minutes ago
Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband

2 hours ago
New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology

2 hours ago
Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC

3 hours ago
Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative

3 hours ago
Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi

3 hours ago
Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man

4 hours ago
Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill

4 hours ago
NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags | Thaiger Thailand News

NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists join &#8216;Thank you, Thailand&#8217; trend with humorous holiday round-ups | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

20 hours ago
Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him | Thaiger Thailand News

Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him

21 hours ago
Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers | Thaiger News

Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers

21 hours ago
&#8220;Thai police love money,&#8221; TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video | Thaiger Phuket News

“Thai police love money,” TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video

21 hours ago
Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road

22 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service

23 hours ago
Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam

23 hours ago
Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women

24 hours ago
Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam

24 hours ago
Family seeks investigation after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks investigation after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river

1 day ago
Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago
Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest

1 day ago
Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists

1 day ago
South Korean man tragically drowns off Railay Beach, Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man tragically drowns off Railay Beach, Krabi

1 day ago
Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 25, 2026, 1:38 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.