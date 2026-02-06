Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

A Thai man fatally attacked his mother at their shared home in Samut Prakan province yesterday, February 5. His stepfather believed the murder was triggered by financial stress and unemployment.

The incident occurred yesterday at a house in the Bang Chak sub-district of Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan. The 44 year old victim, Nokkaew, was attacked by her 22 year old son, Thapakorn

Nokkaew’s 40 year old husband, named Somsak, who is Thapakorn’s stepfather, contacted Por Teck Tung Rescue Foundation requesting urgent assistance after discovering his wife was stabbed. Officers from Phra Pradaeng Police Station were also dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found the suspect restrained by neighbours. A black knife measuring approximately 30 centimetres was recovered at the scene and seized as evidence.

Somsak told police that his stepson previously worked as an air-conditioning technician at a manufacturing facility in the area. He resigned from the workplace a month ago but did not reveal the matter with him and his wife.

Somsak believed the attack stemmed from financial problems within the household. According to his account, he and his wife repeatedly questioned Thapakorn about his salary, but he claimed his employer delayed payment.

Suspicious about the explanation, Somsak and Nokkaew reportedly planned to visit Thapakorn’s workplace together to clarify the situation. Somsak said he had gone outside to prepare his motorcycle, intending to take his wife and stepson to the factory.

Moments later, he heard his wife screaming from inside the house. He rushed back inside and found her severely injured and covered in blood.

According to reports on Hone Krasae, the woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest and neck, along with deep cuts around the neck that caused extensive blood loss. Although she was rushed to hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Somsak said he later learned that his stepson had actually resigned from his job and was unable to contribute financially to the household. As the primary breadwinner, the young man was reportedly under intense pressure due to the loss of income and repeated requests for money from family members.

Neighbours told police the family had never been known to argue or cause disturbances and were generally regarded as supportive members of the community.

Police confirmed that the suspect had no prior criminal record and no history of drug use. A drug test conducted after his arrest returned a negative result.

Thapakorn was charged under Section 289 of the Criminal Law for the murder of a parent, an offence that carries severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty. Investigations are continuing as police prepare the case for prosecution.