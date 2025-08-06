Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
A Thai spiritual medium denied allegations that he embezzled donations from a fundraising campaign for Wat Phrabat Nampu, a temple that cares for underprivileged AIDS patients. It was alleged that he used the funds to build a luxury home worth approximately 50 million baht.

Online rumours have circulated around the well-known medium, Sakesan “Bee” Subsuebsakun, better known as Bee the Ghost Ambassador. He has been accused of fabricating his public persona to deceive followers, launching a fake travel agency offering trips to Japan, and misappropriating funds raised for Wat Phrabat Nampu.

Bee gained popularity for his alleged ability to communicate with supernatural beings, spirits, and ghosts. He regularly shared his experiences of helping troubled spirits and people affected by paranormal issues, both in Thailand and abroad, which contributed to his growing fame.

In addition to his supernatural claims, Bee was widely praised for his charitable activities. He often presented himself as a representative of Wat Phrabat Nampu and actively raised funds for AIDS patients. His humble and composed personality earned him respect from many.

Several news agencies attempted to contact Bee after the rumours surfaced, but received no response. Eventually, Bee reached out to the well-known news programme Khao Sai Khai on ThaiRath TV.

Bee and Alongkot | Photo via Instagram/ @ghostambassador

In a televised interview, Bee claimed he had missed all media inquiries because he had been hospitalised and had recently undergone surgery for kidney stones. He maintained his innocence and said he had evidence to support his claims.

While Bee declined to address each allegation in detail, he promised to publicly clarify everything after being discharged from hospital, assuring viewers he would not run away from the matter.

The abbot of Wat Phrabat Nampu, Phra Alongkot Ponlamun, stated that he had not monitored the amounts donated. He said he only became aware of discrepancies when a woman working with Bee asked whether the temple had received all the donations.

On one occasion, the woman withdrew 2.3 million baht from a donation account and gave it to Bee, who was supposed to pass it on to the abbot. However, the abbot received only 2 million baht.

Thai spiritual medium denies taking donation for Wat Phrabat Nam Phu
Photo via Instagram/ @ghostambassador

Phra Alongkot admitted there were occasions when the total donated amount and the funds he received from Bee did not match. Nevertheless, he said he had not formally accused Bee of fraud and would give him a chance to clarify the situation.

During an interview on the Hone Krasae news programme on Channel 3, the temple’s lawyer, Kirdpon Kaewkird, said that Phra Alongkot had informed him that Bee had launched a campaign to raise funds for a meditation centre. However, the centre was never constructed, while Bee’s luxury home, allegedly worth 50 million baht, was completed instead.

As of now, the spiritual medium reportedly remains hospitalised and has yet to fully address the allegations.

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
