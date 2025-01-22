Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers
Labour Ministry Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth ordered an investigation into allegations of fake health certificates being sold to migrant workers, purportedly through connections with senior ministry officials.

Boonsong emphasised that the ministry is taking these allegations seriously. He urged representatives and employers registering foreign workers to follow legal protocols, ensuring authentic health checks are conducted. Following these reports, Boonsong has requested the Department of Employment (DoE) verify the claims.

Boonsong highlighted that any violations leading to problems, especially those involving hospitals issuing fake medical certificates without proper checks, will face legal action. He has instructed the termination of contracts with such hospitals, prohibiting further collaboration with the ministry.

He further stated that individuals using false documents will also face legal proceedings. If impersonation is detected, the ministry will thoroughly investigate and take decisive legal action. Boonsong assured that the Labour Ministry’s objective is to regulate migrant labour transparently and efficiently, with an update expected from the DoE soon.

When asked about rumours of intermediaries claiming connections with ministry officials to arrange health checks for work permits, Boonsong denied any knowledge. He mentioned frequent claims of such connections and has ordered an investigation into these allegations. He emphasised his commitment to transparency and fairness for the benefit of the nation, workers, and employers.

Regarding whether the ministry will investigate these claims of impersonation, Boonsong acknowledged the frequent instances of such claims. As a leader, he must welcome all visitors to the ministry, although he cannot confirm the identities of those claiming connections. The DoE is conducting a thorough investigation.

Boonsong addressed reports of an individual, identified as Phan, allegedly moving around the ministry claiming connections. With over 1,000 daily visitors to the Labour Ministry, he could not verify such identities. However, he assured that the DoE is urgently investigating, particularly focusing on healthcare facilities mentioned in the reports. Random inspections are underway to assess the situation.

Boonsong expressed confidence that the DoE’s findings will soon be reported, ensuring transparency and fairness for all workers. He reiterated the Labour Ministry’s commitment to stringent and decisive actions against fraud involving fake documents or medical certificates, assuring workers and employers of their protection, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai health ministry warns against fake medical certificates

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has issued a stern warning to medical facilities against issuing fake medical certificates to foreign workers. Such actions could result in severe penalties, including a maximum two-year prison sentence and a 40,000 baht fine.

Phanuwat Panket, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (HSS), expressed concerns about potential malpractice by hospitals in issuing medical certificates without conducting actual health examinations. He has instructed legal and regulatory officers to closely monitor and rigorously inspect private healthcare facilities. According to HSS, issuing false medical certificates not only constitutes a legal violation but also poses significant public health risks by potentially exacerbating the spread of infectious diseases.

“I urge all healthcare operators and administrators to exercise strict oversight and prevent the issuance of false medical certificates. Any facility found guilty of such malpractice will be in violation of the Medical Facilities Act of 1998, which prohibits falsifying medical treatment documents.”

The penalties for such violations include up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, as stipulated in Section 73 of the Act.

Akom Pradit Suwann, Deputy Director-General of HSS, further elaborated on the measures to ensure the integrity of health examinations for foreign nationals. Medical facilities that wish to provide health check-ups for foreigners must seek additional approval from HSS or the provincial public health office. They are required to adhere to the standards outlined in the Ministry of Public Health’s 2024 regulations on foreign health examinations.

For off-site health examinations, facilities must notify the relevant authorities at least 10 days in advance, using the designated form SP.T.1. Should the health examination reveal any diseases that are grounds for immigration prohibition or classified as dangerous communicable diseases under the relevant laws, the medical facility is obligated to report the findings to the corresponding government agency, reported KhaoSod.

Non-compliance with these legal requirements constitutes a breach of the Medical Facilities Act of 1998, carrying penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both, according to Section 35 (4) in conjunction with Section 65. Additionally, administrative measures may be enforced, including the temporary closure of the facility.

