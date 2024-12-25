Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has stepped up its efforts to support Myanmar in tackling a significant cholera outbreak, distributing enough medication for 2,400 patients and supplying nearly 5,000 cholera vaccine doses. The outbreak has affected major cities such as Yangon, Mandalay, and Rakhine state.

Unofficial reports estimate approximately 7,000 cholera cases in Myanmar, with Shwe Kokko, a town near Thailand’s Mae Ramat district in Tak province, reporting 300 cases. In Mae Sot district, Tak province, four cases have been confirmed, involving two Thai and two Myanmar nationals currently receiving treatment.

Advertisements

To address the situation, Thai officials have sent 24,000 cholera pills, enough for 2,400 patients, along with 1,482 doses of cholera vaccine through Mae Ramat Hospital. An additional 3,500 vaccine doses are scheduled for delivery next week.

The Department of Disease Control highlights that the vaccine offers six months of immunity against cholera.

The Thai government is advising the public to ensure food is thoroughly cooked and water is boiled to reduce the risk of infection. Officials underscore that cholera is not airborne and highlight the importance of hand hygiene, particularly for those interacting with at-risk individuals or in communal dining settings.

A collaborative campaign involving public health officials, military personnel, and local officials is underway to inform border communities in Tak about cholera prevention.

Health experts have visited Ban Huay Nok Lae School in Mae Ramat, offering advice on preventing cholera transmission.

Advertisements

Military patrols are active along the border to curb illegal crossings, while port officials monitor the hygiene standards of freight transport operators to avoid cross-border disease transmission.

In Mae Sot municipality, local officials are focusing on the outbreak, ensuring that individuals who have been in contact with the four confirmed patients receive appropriate medication, reported Bangkok Post.

The public is urged to remain cautious and adhere to the “eat hot food, use tablespoons and wash hands” protocol to control the spread of cholera.