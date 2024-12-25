Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 10:20, 25 December 2024| Updated: 10:20, 25 December 2024
62 1 minute read
Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has stepped up its efforts to support Myanmar in tackling a significant cholera outbreak, distributing enough medication for 2,400 patients and supplying nearly 5,000 cholera vaccine doses. The outbreak has affected major cities such as Yangon, Mandalay, and Rakhine state.

Unofficial reports estimate approximately 7,000 cholera cases in Myanmar, with Shwe Kokko, a town near Thailand’s Mae Ramat district in Tak province, reporting 300 cases. In Mae Sot district, Tak province, four cases have been confirmed, involving two Thai and two Myanmar nationals currently receiving treatment.

Advertisements

To address the situation, Thai officials have sent 24,000 cholera pills, enough for 2,400 patients, along with 1,482 doses of cholera vaccine through Mae Ramat Hospital. An additional 3,500 vaccine doses are scheduled for delivery next week.

The Department of Disease Control highlights that the vaccine offers six months of immunity against cholera.

Related news

The Thai government is advising the public to ensure food is thoroughly cooked and water is boiled to reduce the risk of infection. Officials underscore that cholera is not airborne and highlight the importance of hand hygiene, particularly for those interacting with at-risk individuals or in communal dining settings.

A collaborative campaign involving public health officials, military personnel, and local officials is underway to inform border communities in Tak about cholera prevention.

Health experts have visited Ban Huay Nok Lae School in Mae Ramat, offering advice on preventing cholera transmission.

Advertisements

Military patrols are active along the border to curb illegal crossings, while port officials monitor the hygiene standards of freight transport operators to avoid cross-border disease transmission.

In Mae Sot municipality, local officials are focusing on the outbreak, ensuring that individuals who have been in contact with the four confirmed patients receive appropriate medication, reported Bangkok Post.

The public is urged to remain cautious and adhere to the “eat hot food, use tablespoons and wash hands” protocol to control the spread of cholera.

Latest Thailand News
Woman allegedly shot dead by husband on Christmas Day in Ayutthaya Crime News

Woman allegedly shot dead by husband on Christmas Day in Ayutthaya

14 seconds ago
MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok Bangkok News

MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok

16 minutes ago
Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash Thailand News

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

18 minutes ago
Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha Crime News

Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

25 minutes ago
Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri Road deaths

Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

29 minutes ago
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire Central Thailand News

Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

44 minutes ago
Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication Thailand News

Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

45 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket&#8217;s Thepkrasattri Road Phuket News

Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket’s Thepkrasattri Road

1 hour ago
Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute Crime News

Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute

1 hour ago
Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry Environment News

Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry

1 hour ago
Tragedy as 71 year old killed by own vehicle in Kamphaeng Phet Road deaths

Tragedy as 71 year old killed by own vehicle in Kamphaeng Phet

1 hour ago
Fatal crash on Mahanakhon Expressway in Bangkok claims driver&#8217;s life Road deaths

Fatal crash on Mahanakhon Expressway in Bangkok claims driver’s life

2 hours ago
Severe cold hits Thailand&#8217;s north as south braces for storms Thailand News

Severe cold hits Thailand’s north as south braces for storms

2 hours ago
Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents Thai Law News

Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents

17 hours ago
Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband Bangkok News

Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband

17 hours ago
Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China China News

Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China

17 hours ago
Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks Crime News

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

18 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion Environment News

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

18 hours ago
&#8216;Sober up or pay&#8217;: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos Bangkok News

‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

18 hours ago
Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles Bangkok News

Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

18 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

19 hours ago
Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport Crime News

Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport

19 hours ago
Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok Bangkok News

Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok

19 hours ago
Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs Politics News

Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Published: 10:47, 25 December 2024
Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Published: 10:40, 25 December 2024
Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Published: 10:36, 25 December 2024
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

Published: 10:21, 25 December 2024