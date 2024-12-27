Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:31, 27 December 2024| Updated: 14:33, 27 December 2024
505 1 minute read
Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Thai tourist police officers arrested 20 foreign sex workers for illegally working and offering sexual services on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of today.

Officers from the Pattaya Tourist Office announced the crackdown on foreign sex workers to the public. They revealed that the arrests were made at about 1am today following complaints from both locals and tourists in Pattaya.

Advertisements

Complainants reported to the tourist police that foreign women wearing revealing clothing were loitering along Pattaya Beach and conversing with male beachgoers. Suspecting these foreigners of engaging in illegal prostitution, they sought police intervention.

Officers visited the area and encountered 20 foreign sex workers, aged between 26 and 51, soliciting clients along the beach. They were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

Related news

Among those arrested, nine were from Uganda, eight from Uzbekistan, two from Madagascar, and one from Rwanda.

Foreign sex workers Pattaya Beach
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

All the suspects admitted to engaging in illegal prostitution and were charged under Section 5 of the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution. This section criminalises contracting, inviting, introducing, or following individuals in public for prostitution, with penalties including a fine of 1,000 baht.

In a related incident reported in November, officers from the Phuket Immigration Control Centre (PICC) arrested four sex workers from Uganda and Tanzania for illegally offering their services on Bangla Road in Phuket.

Advertisements

The public expressed appreciation for the police operation and urged them to extend their investigations into sex workers from Russia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Foreign women illegal prostitution Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Additionally, in the same month, a brawl broke out between two groups of Uzbek sex workers on Pattaya Beach. The altercation reportedly arose from disputes over territorial boundaries for soliciting clients. Police recorded their details and criminal activities before releasing them.

In another recent case on December 25, a French man reported to a Phuket news Facebook page that he lost €6,000 (approximately 210,000 baht) to a foreign woman he met in the Patong area of Phuket. CCTV footage captured the woman leaving his hotel room with the cash.

As of now, the foreign sex worker remains at large. There has been no report on whether the French victim has pursued legal action against her.

Latest Thailand News
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed Thailand News

Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

3 hours ago
Thai &#8216;wizard&#8217; halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video Thailand News

Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

3 hours ago
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024 Thailand News

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

4 hours ago
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day Environment News

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

4 hours ago
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up Politics News

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

4 hours ago
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

4 hours ago
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism Aviation News

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s top destinations gear up for new year surge Phuket News

Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

5 hours ago
Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach Crime News

Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police

5 hours ago
Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket Crime News

Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

6 hours ago
Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket Crime News

Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

6 hours ago
Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies Crime News

Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies

6 hours ago
Man&#8217;s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri Crime News

Man’s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends Thailand News

Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends

6 hours ago
Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year Bangkok News

Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year

6 hours ago
Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase Crime News

Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase

6 hours ago
4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man Crime News

4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man

7 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news

7 hours ago
Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya Crime News

Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

8 hours ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

8 hours ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

8 hours ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

8 hours ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

Published: 16:19, 27 December 2024
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Published: 15:46, 27 December 2024
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

Published: 15:30, 27 December 2024
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Published: 15:26, 27 December 2024