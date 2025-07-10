Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

Officers crackdown on unruly youth disrupting peaceful neighbourhoods

Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Around 12.30am today, July 10, Pattaya City Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchat Dusadee, along with patrol officers and Pattaya volunteer forces, carried out a raid at Phratamnak Hill in Pattaya. This action was in response to reports of a group of teenagers causing disturbances by riding motorcycles and creating loud noises that disrupted residents nearby.

At the location, police found over 20 motorcycles and conducted thorough inspections. Several motorcycles were modified with loud exhausts and altered conditions, leading to their seizure for further examination.

During the search, officers discovered a BB gun hidden under the seat of a motorcycle belonging to a 16 year old male who was acting suspiciously. The BB gun was confiscated as evidence, and the teenager was detained and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police have called in the guardians of the detained youths to discuss their behaviour and are pursuing legal action concerning the possession of imitation firearms in public.

They are also verifying the backgrounds of those involved and are implementing measures to monitor youth gatherings during the Buddhist Lent holiday. This aims to prevent illegal racing, public disturbances, and other potential incidents, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a group of 11 teenagers was arrested in the early hours of March 26 for causing a public disturbance and loitering in the Chalong area, where police also impounded six motorcycles.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Police Colonel Rungrit Rattanaphakdi, Superintendent of Chalong Police Station, following a report of youths creating a nuisance near Soi Chao Fa 43 around 12.30am.

Responding to the alert, Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriphong Suriyan led a patrol team to the location. Upon arrival, officers encountered the teenagers gathered with their motorcycles. A thorough search was conducted, but no illegal substances or items were found.

